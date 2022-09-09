India Women vs England Women: All you need to know about the enthralling bilateral series

After clinching the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the India Women’s team has now headed back to England for a bilateral tour. Both sides will clash for three T20Is and as many ODI matches beginning from Saturday, September 10. The first encounter of the three-match T20I series will take place at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

England received a huge setback as their stand-in captain Nat Sciver withdrew from the series against India, citing mental health and personal reasons. Sciver’s spouse and England’s pace spearhead Katherine Brunt has been rested for the series. Veteran Amy Jones has been named as the skipper for the T20I series.

BCCI has named a strong Indian unit to travel to England. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the sides in both formats, while the in-form opener Smriti Mandhana will serve as her deputy. India’s veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami will return to the side for the ODI series. The 27-year-old Kiran Navgire has also received her maiden national call-up and might make her debut in the T20I series.

The T20I series will be intriguing on several levels. It will be a matter of retribution for England after their loss to India in the semi-finals of the CWG 2022. Meanwhile, the Indian women will also be eager to prove that their performance in Birmingham was not a fluke and thump England at their home.

Ahead of India Women’s tour of England; here is all you need to know:

Schedule

T20I series

1st T20 - September 10, at Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street, 11:30 PM

2nd T20- September 13, at County Ground in Derby, 11:30 PM

3rd T20- September 15, at County Ground in Bristol, 11:30 PM

ODI series

1st ODI - September 18, at Central County Ground Hove, 3:30 PM

2nd ODI- September 21, at Spitfire Ground in St. Lawrence, 5:30 PM

3rd ODI- September 24, at Lord’s in London, 3:30 PM

Which TV channels will broadcast India women’s tour of England?

The India Women’s tour of England will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India women’s tour of England?

The India Women’s tour of England is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India Women vs England Women Squads

India T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire Vastrakar, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur

England T20 squad: Amy Jones (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues

England ODI squad: Yet to be announced

