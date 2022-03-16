Home / News / Cricketnext /  LIVE: India vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Updates And Scores: IND-W Wobble After Losing Three Wicket Cheaply
LIVE: India vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Updates And Scores: IND-W Wobble After Losing Three Wicket Cheaply

India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Updates: Follow the live updates of ICC Women's World Cup 2022 between India and England from Bay Oval

mithali raj plays a shot during a match
India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Score and Updates:  England captain Heather Knight has won the toss and decides her team will bowl first as they search for their first win of the event. Knight felt today could be the day when their could be a turnaround in the team’s fortunes. On the other hand. Mithali Raj was happy to bat first as well. Read More

Mar 16, 2022 07:10 IST

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Score: Deepti Run Out For a Duck

OUT! India in a spot of bother now. Deepti Sharma has been run out for a duck. Deepti drives one to mid-off and the fielder Kate Cross pounces in from the right, picks up the ball and unleashes a direct=hit. Deepti goes for the risky run and finds herself short of the crease. India have lost three wickets inside 10 overs. Score 28/3 in 7.6 overs.

Mar 16, 2022 07:04 IST

India Women vs England Women Live Updates: Deepti Joins Mandhana

A wicket-maiden from Anya Shrubsole. A fine start for England after they opted to bowl first. Deepti Sharma has walked in at No. 4 to join opener Smriti Mandhana. India have been jolted early. Score 25/2 in six overs.

Mar 16, 2022 07:02 IST

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Mithali Dislodged

OUT! That’s a fine low catch from Sophia Dunkley as she takes a fine low catch at cover-point to send back India captain Mithali Raj. Full and wide, Mithali with a big front foot stride for a drive but Dunkley did well to take the low catch which was sent upstairs with the soft signal being out. And replay confirmed that it was indeed a clean catch. Mithali scored just 1. India 25/2 in 5.2 overs.

Mar 16, 2022 06:57 IST

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Updates: Mandhana Gets Her 2nd Boundary, Mithali Off The Mark

Katherine Brunt strays onto the leg-side and these are easy pickings for Smriti Mandhana who strikes it through backward square leg region for a four. Mithali Raj then pinches a single off the last even as the throw is accurate and crashes on the stumps. The umpire just to be sure calls for the review and the Indian captain is safely home. Score 25/1 in five overs.

Mar 16, 2022 06:52 IST

India vs England Live Score: Raj Joins Mandhana

So a strong comeback from Anya Shrubsole after she was driven firmly by Smriti Mandhan for a four earlier in the over. She has gotten the first wicket in the form of Yastika Bhatia. India captain Mithali Raj has walked in at No.3. Score 18/1 in 4 overs.

Mar 16, 2022 06:51 IST

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Score: Bhatia Bowled on 8

OUT! Yastika Bhatia bowled on 8. Anya Shrubsole has struck for England early and this is also her 100th ODI wicket. Shrubsole pitches it up on the middle, inviting Bhatia to go for the drive who takes the bait but gets an inside edge to guide the ball onto the stumps. India 18/1 in 3.4 overs.

Mar 16, 2022 06:47 IST

India Women vs England Women Live Updates: First Boundary of The Innings

Yastika Bhatia scores the first boundary of the Indian innings - plays through the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket fielders to send the ball rushing to the boundary. And she follows that with a couple of runs. A fine over for India - seven runs from it. India 13/0 in 3 overs.

Mar 16, 2022 06:42 IST

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Mandhana Gets Off The Mark

Anya Shrubsole into the attack from the other end. Smriti Mandhana plays the first through covers and sets off for a couple of runs to open her account and she keeps the strike with a single off the final delivery of the over. Just three runs off it. India 6/0 in 2 overs.

Mar 16, 2022 06:39 IST

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Updates: A Tidy First Over From Brunt

Katherine Brunt starts the proceedings with a tight first over. She got the first ball to swing nicely with Smriti Mandhana being struck on the pad and then took off for a risky single. She was just home even as the throw missed the mark. Yastik Bhatia though got off the mark with a couple after driving one through covers. Three runs from the over. India 3/0 in 1 over.

Mar 16, 2022 06:32 IST

India vs England Live Score: A Slight Delay

So there’s been a little delay in the start with one player slightly ill ahead of the start.

Mar 16, 2022 06:30 IST

Match About to Get Underway

We are done with the national anthems. Katherine Brunt with the new ball. Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia are the two India openers. Here we go!

Mar 16, 2022 06:09 IST

India Women Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (captain), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mar 16, 2022 06:08 IST

England Women Playing XI

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (captain), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Mar 16, 2022 06:08 IST

India Captain Mithali Raj During The Toss

We would have batted first, it’s a dry pitch. We would like to be consistent. With the sort of experience and exposure of being finalists in the T20 World Cup and a lot of them have played in the Big Bash League and around the glbe, it helps in such situations.

Mar 16, 2022 06:06 IST

England Captain Heather Knight During The Toss

We’re going to have a bowl. It’s a fresh pitch and although it is dry, we want to keep them to a low total. Today feels like the day where it would click. A lot of fight from the girls. There is always pressure, we are still in it 100 per cent

Mar 16, 2022 06:05 IST

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Score: Match Toss

England captain Heather Knight wins the toss and opts to bowl first against India at the Bay Oval. Both the teams are unchanged.

Mar 16, 2022 06:02 IST

India Target Consistency

India started their campaign with a big win over Pakistan before losing to New Zealand. They bounced back with an all-round show against West Indies making it two wins out of three. On the other hand, defending champions England have lost all their matches so far.

Mar 16, 2022 05:58 IST

India Women Full Squad

Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (captain), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh

Mar 16, 2022 05:58 IST

England Women Full Squad

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (captain), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Freya Davies, Emma Lamb, Natasha Farrant, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Mar 16, 2022 15:57 IST

India vs England Live!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 wherein India will take on England today.
Both the teams have gone with the same playing XI as from their respective last matches.

Match Preview

Their confidence high after an impressive win over the West Indies, India would look for much-needed consistency with the bat against a struggling England in their fourth league stage match of the ICC Women’s World Cup in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

Currently placed third after a morale-boosting 155-run against the West Indies, India would like to keep the winning momentum going and maintain its stay in the top four especially when they take on table toppers Australia after England.

After an inexplicably slow performance against New Zealand when the Indian batters played out 162 dot balls, Smriti Mandhana (123 off 119) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109 off 107) produce a splendid batting display, slamming twin centuries against the West Indies to power India to their highest total (317/8) in the history of the showpiece event.

“I think for us, it is very important the way we performed in the last game; we just need to continue that, rather than thinking about what are your negatives and what are your positive points,” vice-captain Kaur told reporters on the eve of the game.

Both openers — Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia — showed intent from the very beginning, something coach Romesh Powar had stressed upon ahead of the match.

Mandhana played a fluent 123 run-knock while Kaur also continued her fine run, bringing up her fourth ton and the first since hitting the famous 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

The duo will be eager to continue in the same vein with the race for semifinal berths heating up.

However, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who has been elevated to the top, has to do more with the bat as does skipper Mithali Raj, who has also been off the boil recently.

 

