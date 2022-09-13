IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India Women will clash against England Women in the second T20I on Tuesday, September 13, at the County Ground in Derby. England were exceptional in the first T20I as they defeated the visitors quite convincingly by nine wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will now try to bounce back and level the series in the second fixture. India looked rusty in the opening match, which resulted in a dismal performance in all three departments. The batting was below par from the high standards that opener Smriti Mandana and co. have displayed in the past.

Without the likes of star pacer Renuka Singh, the bowling unit looked blunt against the formidable English batting unit. However, fielding was the most disappointing element as team India dropped crucial chances and were sloppy on the outfield.

England, on the other hand, will look to maintain the same momentum with bat and ball in hand. Stand-in skipper Amy Jones was exceptional with her bowling changes and field placements. She will now look to marshal her side to gain an unassailable lead in the upcoming encounter.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Second T20I match between England Women and India Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Second T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played?

The Second T20I match between England Women and India Women will take place on September 13, Tuesday.

Where will the Second T20I match between England Women and India Women be played?

The match between England Women and India Women will be played at the County Ground in Derby, England.

What time will the Second T20I match between England Women and India Women begin?

The match between England Women and India Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women and India Women match?

India Women vs England Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Women and India Women match?

India Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England Women and India Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Amy Jones (c), Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Bell

