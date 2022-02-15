India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI, John Davies Oval, Queenstown

India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Updated, 2nd ODI: Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the 2nd ODI of the five-match series between India and New Zealand being played at the John Davies Oval. India captain Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Mithali and Richa Ghosh powered the tourists to a challenging 270/6 in 50 overs.

>2nd ODI, Follow: Scorecard | Commentary

India started well with the opening pair of Sabbhineni Meghana and Shafali Verma adding 61 runs before being separated. Shafali was the first to fall after making 24. Another solid partnership followed this time between Meghana and Yastika Bhatia.

Bhatia made 31 while Meghana was caught and bowled by Amelia Kerr on 49.

Mithali peeled off a second successive half-century and remained unbeaten on 66 off 81. Richa struck six fours and a six in an entertaining 64-ball 65 to help India to a strong total.

India trail the series 0-1 after losing the opening match by 62 runs.

>Full Squads

>India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana

>New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (w), Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Down, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Frances Mackay, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

