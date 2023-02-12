Home / News / Cricketnext / India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Updates: Bismah Maroof Elects to Bat Against India, Check Playing XIs
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Updates: Bismah Maroof Elects to Bat Against India, Check Playing XIs

Live Score India vs Pakistan T20 WC: Here you can follow live score and updates of India women vs Pakistan women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup match.

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2023 Live Score IND vs PAK live match details

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 18:29 IST

Cape Town

India vs Pakistan Live Score And Updates: Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first against India Women at Newlands Cape Town. Smriti Mandhana missed out for India after sustaining an injury, Yastika Bhatia will open the innings alongside Shafali Verma. While Shikha Pandey also failed to make the cut as India chose to enter the game spin-heavy. Read More

Feb 12, 2023 18:29 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score and Updates

Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali are in the middle to open the innings for Pakistan. Renuka Thakur will start the proceedings with the ball.

Feb 12, 2023 18:23 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score and Updates

The players of both teams are out in the middle for the national anthems of their respective nations.

Feb 12, 2023 18:21 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Bismah Maroof Confident at Toss

We’d like to bat first. It is a dry wicket, won’t change much so we’d like to put up a total. (On Diana Baig) It is unlucky she is not here with us, but this is an opportunity for someone else to perform. We have the confidence because we won against India last time but conditions are different here.

Feb 12, 2023 18:12 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: PAK Playing XI

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali(w), Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Feb 12, 2023 18:09 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur Feels Wicket a Bit Tricky

We wanted to bat because these wickets are a bit tricky. She will be fine but we have added an extra batter for today - Harleen in there, Shikha misses out. I think these wickets will help us, we are a very good bowling side.

Feb 12, 2023 18:07 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: India Playing XI

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Feb 12, 2023 18:03 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: PAK Opt to Bat!

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof wins the toss and elects to bat against India in Cape Town.

Feb 12, 2023 18:00 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Updates

The stakes are high as we are just minutes away from the toss for the highly-anticipated clash. The Pakistan team has played some quality cricket in the last couple of years, they are currently placed at the seventh spot in ICC T20I team rankings, while India have done phenomenally well in the recent mega tournaments by reaching finals of Commonwealth Games and 2020 T20 WC.

Feb 12, 2023 17:56 IST

The Stars Are Ready to Shine at Big Stage!

Feb 12, 2023 17:47 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Updates T20 World Cup

Feb 12, 2023 17:42 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Updates T20 World Cup

India stand-in coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar has confirmed that it’s unlikely opener Smriti Mandhana will be part of the contest but captain Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to be fit. In Mandhana’s absence, the onus will be on Shafali Verma to provide India a blistering start in the powerplay

Feb 12, 2023 17:31 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Updates: Sana Mir Picks Her Combined IND-PAK XI

Feb 12, 2023 17:21 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live: Probable Playing XIs

India women probable playing 11: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidhya, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Pakistan women probable playing 11: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

Feb 12, 2023 17:05 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score

Feb 12, 2023 16:59 IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India women vs Pakistan women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match from Newlands, Cape Town.

The Women in Blue will start their Women’s T20 WC on Sunday against arch-rivals and neighbours Pakistan. The pressure will be on India as they are going through injury crises in the camp, star opener Smriti Mandhana is already ruled out of the clash, while there are also doubts over skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s availability for the mega clash.

India have played quality cricket in the last couple of years but their recent defeat against South Africa in the tri-series final will put some added pressure on them.

While eyes will be on all Indian players considering that the WPL Auction will take place on Monday as the franchise owners will have a close look at this match. On Pakistan’s front, Nida Dar will be the player to watch out for. Pakistan go into the competition having played a series against Australia. They beat Bangladesh in their opening warm-up match before losing to South Africa.

When will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be played on February 12.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

