India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Updates: Bismah Maroof Elects to Bat Against India, Check Playing XIs

The Women in Blue will start their Women’s T20 WC on Sunday against arch-rivals and neighbours Pakistan. The pressure will be on India as they are going through injury crises in the camp, star opener Smriti Mandhana is already ruled out of the clash, while there are also doubts over skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s availability for the mega clash.

India have played quality cricket in the last couple of years but their recent defeat against South Africa in the tri-series final will put some added pressure on them.

While eyes will be on all Indian players considering that the WPL Auction will take place on Monday as the franchise owners will have a close look at this match. On Pakistan’s front, Nida Dar will be the player to watch out for. Pakistan go into the competition having played a series against Australia. They beat Bangladesh in their opening warm-up match before losing to South Africa.

When will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be played on February 12.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India women vs Pakistan women predicted lineups

India women probable playing 11: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidhya, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Pakistan women probable playing 11: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

