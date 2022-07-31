India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian women’s cricket team will be aiming for their maiden victory at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they look forward to face arch-rivals Pakistan Women on Sunday. The electrifying India-Pakistan clash is set to be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The Indian women’s cricket team had to suffer a three-wicket defeat against world champions Australia Women in the CWG opener. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front as she scored a vital half-century. Harmanpreet’s crucial 52-run knock helped India in reaching a formidable total of 154 runs in 20 overs.

Australia, during the run chase, suffered an early blow after they lost their first wicket on the second delivery of the innings. India’s Renuka Singh exhibited brilliant bowling as she scalped four wickets. Though, her efforts eventually went in vain as Australia reached the target with six balls to spare.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, suffered a 15-run defeat against Barbados in their last encounter.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022: Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight Star as Barbados Defeat Pakistan

Ahead of Sunday’s Commonwealth Games match between India Women and Pakistan Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women (IN-W) and Pakistan Women (PK-W) will be played?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Pakistan Women will take place on July 31, Sunday.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women (IN-W) and Pakistan Women (PK-W) be played?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women (IN-W) and Pakistan Women (PK-W) begin?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) and Pakistan Women (PK-W) match?

India Women vs Pakistan Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) and Pakistan Women (PK-W) match?

India Women vs Pakistan Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022: ‘A Gold Medal Will Be A Nice Little Finish’- Katherine Brunt Hints On Possible Retirement

India Women (IN-W) and Pakistan Women (PK-W) Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (captain), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig

