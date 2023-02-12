Home » Cricket Home » News » India Women vs Pakistan Women, T20 World Cup 2023: Bismah Maroof Wins Toss, Opts to Bat Against India

Pakistan Women's cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first against India, check playing XIs

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 18:22 IST

Cape Town, South Africa

Bismah Maroof has opted to bat against India (Source: ICC Twitter)
Indian Women’s cricket team face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener. Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first against India.

Smriti Mandhana has not been selected in India’s playing XI given her injury, with Yastika Bhatia partnering Shafali Verma instead.

For Pakistan,  Diana Baig is absent, but skipper Maroof stated that it’s an opportunity for another player from her side to step up to the occasion.

Follow: India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Updates: Bismah Maroof Elects to Bat Against India, Check Playing XIs

(More to follow..)

first published: February 12, 2023, 18:18 IST
last updated: February 12, 2023, 18:22 IST
