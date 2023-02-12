India Women vs Pakistan Women, T20 World Cup 2023: Bismah Maroof Wins Toss, Opts to Bat Against India

Indian Women’s cricket team face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener. Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first against India.

Smriti Mandhana has not been selected in India’s playing XI given her injury, with Yastika Bhatia partnering Shafali Verma instead.

For Pakistan, Diana Baig is absent, but skipper Maroof stated that it’s an opportunity for another player from her side to step up to the occasion.

