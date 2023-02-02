India lost both their openers cheaply with Nonkululeko Mlaba striking twice in as many overs. A partnership was brewing between captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Deol for the fourth wicket but the scoring rate was quite low. Harmanpreet fell on 21, trying to up the ante. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur the coin toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the summit clash being played at the Buffalo Park in East London. India, who made the final unbeaten, have made one change to their eleven from the last game bringing in Sneh Rana in place of Shikha Pandey. On the other hand, South Africa have made a couple of changes as they brought in Lara Goodall and Ayabonga Khaka in place of Marizanne Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune. And with just over a week before the T20 World Cup gets underway, the Indian women cricket team will be eyeing a title win against South Africa in East London as they face their host in the tri-series finale. The Harmanpreet-led tourists have been in sizzling form through the series having made the final unbeaten – they beat West Indies twice and South Africa once (one was washed out due to rain). On the other hand, the Sun Luuse-led South Africa started the tournament with a defeat before beating West Indies twice to secure their final spot.

Full Squads

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (captain), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wicketkeeper), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur

SA Women head coach Hilton Moreeng is confident his team can handle the awaiting challenges.

“The most important for us is to look at where the squad is and where everyone needs to be before we can leave Buffalo Park. Once we are happy with what we are seeing with most of the players, then we can look into and worry about the World Cup.”

“With every preparation, every game that we’ve had, even the practice matches that we had, the World Cup has always been the bigger picture, but we realized that it is one day at a time. We have a (tri-series) final against India, wherein the first game we didn’t start well. You could see the rustiness from the players, that competitive edge was not where it was supposed to be because of the break that we had but it has been an upward curve for the squad and we’re very happy to see how the team is moving in the right direction in these conditions. It is just about making sure now that we can finish off well and take the momentum into the World Cup,” Moreeng added.

