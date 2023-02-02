Home / News / Cricketnext / India Women vs South Africa Women 2023 Final Highlights: Chloe Tryon Hits Quickfire Fifty as SA-W Beat IND-W to Win T20I Tri-series

India Women vs South Africa Women 2023 Final Highlights: Chloe Tryon Hits Quickfire Fifty as SA-W Beat IND-W to Win T20I Tri-series

India Women vs South Africa Women Tri-Series 2023 Final: Here you can follow score and updates of IND-W vs SA-W final match from Buffalo Park in East London

India Women vs South Africa Women 2023 Final Live Cricket Score and latest updates t20 series final match

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 21:31 IST

East London (South Africa)

Advertisement

T20I Tri-series 2023 Final Result: Chloe Tryon belted an unbeaten 57 off 32 as South Africa defeated India on a tricky pitch to win the T20I tri-series final on Thursday. Tryon’s maiden T20I half-century helped the hosts finish with 113/5 in 18 overs. This was after Harleen Deol top-scored with 46 off 56 as India finished with 109/4 in their 20 overs. Read More

Feb 02, 2023 21:29 IST

South Africa Beat India in a Thrilling Final

India lost in the final of the T20I series against South Africa at the Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday on what was a tricky pitch. Spinners ruled the roost for the majority of the finale before Chloe Tryon entered the picture and took the contest away from India’s grip with quickfire half-century – her maiden in T20Is. After opting to bat first, India lost both their openers – Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues to spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba inside 7 overs. India batters continued to struggle for runs. Harleen Deol made a laboured 46 off 56 while captain Harmanpreet Kaur managed 21 to drag the total into three figures. India finished with 109/4 in 20 overs. To their credit, India made a match out of it with their spinners reducing them to 21/3 in 6.3 overs. The visitors looked in control of the match when Annerie Dercksen departed in the 14th over as SA-W lost half their side for 66. However, Tryon counterattacked and belted six fours and a couple of sixes – the second of which sealed the win. South Africa finished with 113/5 in 18 overs to win by five wickets.

Feb 02, 2023 21:20 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates: SA-W Win by 5 Wickets

South Africa beat India by five wickets to win T20I Tri-series final! Chloe Tryon seals the win in style by blasting a six off Sneh Rana. SA-W overhaul the target of 110 in 18 overs to finish with 113/5. Tryon remains unbeaten on 57 off 32 alongside Nadine de Klerk who made run-a-ball 17. 

Advertisement
Feb 02, 2023 21:17 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates: 100 up For SA-W

With a single, Nadine de Klerk brings up South Africa’s 100 in 16.6 overs. They need just 10 off 18 now.

Feb 02, 2023 21:16 IST

India vs South Africa 2023 Live: Tryon Hits Fifty

FIFTY! A maiden T20I half-century for Chloe Tryon and what a stage to bring it up - the final of a tri-series. She gets to the milestone with a single and off just 30 deliveries. Excellent

Feb 02, 2023 21:13 IST

SA-W vs IND-W Latest Score: Tryon Holds The Key

Chloe Tryon has put South Africa on top here. What an innings this has been so far. She takes on Deepti Sharma - brings out the slog sweep and sends the ball flying over the ropes for a maximum. 13 runs from the over. Tryon moves to 48 off 28. SA-W 95/5 in 16 Overs, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 21:09 IST

Women's T20 Tri-Series 2023 Final Live: Tryon on Fire

Chloe Tryon has brought South Africa back into this contest. She started the over of Pooja Vastrakar with a four through covers and then unfurled a straight drive off the penultimate delivery for four more. 14 runs from the over. Tryon unbeaten on 41 off 26. Her wicket is the key for both the teams now.

Advertisement
Feb 02, 2023 21:04 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score: Dercksen Departs on 8

WICKET! A soft dismissal as India return to spinners and Sneh Rana gets rid of Annerie Dercksen by having her caught and bowled. This one spun after pitching as Dercksen wanted to flick it away but managed a leading edge instead. She scored 8 off 11. SA-W 66/5 in 13.1 Overs, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 21:01 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates: A Big Over For SA-W

The chase is on. South Africa counterattack. India have pace from both the ends right now and SA-W want to milk it. After six runs from the over of Pooja Vastrakar, they add 12 runs from the over of Renuka Singh - a four each to Annerie Dercksen and Chloe Tryon in it. SA-W 66/4 in 13 Overs, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 20:58 IST

India vs South Africa 2023 Live: 50 up for SA-W

With a couple of leg byes, 50 up for South Africa in 11.2 overs.

Feb 02, 2023 20:48 IST

SA-W vs IND-W Latest Score: Luus Departs on 12

WICKET! That’s a big wicket for India. Renuka Singh lands major blow to get rid of South Africa captain Sune Luus on 12. She was looking to flick that away but only managed a leading edge to be caught at short third. SA-W 47/4 n 10.2 Overs, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 20:46 IST

Women's T20 Tri-Series 2023 Final Live: Another Good Over For SA-W

South Africa showing intent now. Sune Luus began the over of Rajeshwari Gayakwad with a four employing a scoop before Chloe Tyron pulled one away for a four of her own. 10 runs from it. SA-W 46/3 in 10 Overs, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 20:39 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score: First Over of Pace From India

Renuka Singh, right-arm medium, into the attack now. After eight overs of spin, time for some pace. Just two runs from the first over of Renuka. SA-W 36/3 in 9 Overs, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 20:36 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates: A Productive Over For SA-W

Legspinner Devika Vaidya into the attack now. And Chloe Tryon has had enough. She clubs a couple of fours off the spinner - the first over mid-off and the next through covers. 12 runs from the over. SA-W 34/3 in 8 Overs, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 20:29 IST

India vs South Africa 2023 Live: Goodall Falls on 7

WICKET! Lara Goodall has been cleaned up by Rajeshwari Gayakwad on 7. The South African will be disappointed with her attempt - a wild swing and a miss. SA-W 21/3 in 6.3 Overs, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 20:26 IST

SA-W vs IND-W Latest Score: South Africa 19/2 in Powerplay, Chasing 110

South Africa captain Sune Luus ends the Powerplay on a high with a four off Sneh Rana. 4 runs from the sixth over take SA-W to 19/2 in chase of 110.

Feb 02, 2023 20:25 IST

Women's T20 Tri-Series 2023 Final Live: Brits Departs on 8

WICKET! Tazmin Brits has been adjudged caught-behind by the on-field umpire after a confident appeal from spinner Sneh Rana. South Africa lose both their openers inside the powerplay. Brits scored 8 off 15. SA-W 15/2 in 5.3 Overs.

Feb 02, 2023 20:22 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score: Some Runs For South Africa

Well, they haven’t come off convincing shots but South Africa won’t mind as long as they keep coming. Five runs from the over of Deepti Sharma. Lara Goodall is the new batter in the middle. SA-W 15/1 in 5 Overs, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 20:19 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates: A Tidy Over

Offspinner Sneh Rana into the attack now. South Africa are off to a similar start as that of India. They have laboured to 10/1 in 4 Overs. Spinners continue to dominate at Buffalo Park today. SA-W need 100 runs off 16 overs.

Feb 02, 2023 20:14 IST

India vs South Africa 2023 Live: Wolvaardt Falls For a Duck

WICKET! Deepti Sharma lands an early blow. Superb bowling from the India allrounder as Laura Wolvaardt skips forward but is beaten on the edge to be bowled for 0. IND-W have an early breakthrough. SA-W 7/1 in 2.3 Overs, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 20:11 IST

SA-W vs IND-W Latest Score: Brits Off The Mark With a Six

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad introduced from the other end. And Tazmin Brits charges down the track and launches the third delivery over long-on for a six to open her and South Africa’s account in style. Gayakwad finishes the over with an arm ball that induced an inside edge from Brits. SA-W 7/0 in 2 Overs, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 20:07 IST

Women's T20 Tri-Series 2023 Final Live: A Maiden Over

Spinner Deepti Sharma to open the attack. And she starts with six dot balls in a row. SA-W 0/0 in 1 Over, chasing 110.

Feb 02, 2023 20:04 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score: The Chase Begins

110 off 120 is all South Africa need on paper. However, to those who watched India bat on this pitch, they know how increasingly the spinners began dominating through the innings. And India have some top-class spinners to exploit the friendly condition. Not a big target but it won’t be easy for South Africa. They will have to bat extremely well. Deepti Sharma will open the attack. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits are the two SA openers. Here we go.

Feb 02, 2023 19:51 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates: IND-W 109/4 in 20 Overs

So eight runs and a wicket in the final over of India innings, bowled by Ayabonga Khaka. India finish with 109/4 in 20 overs after a slow start with spinner dominating throughout. Harleen Deol kept batting solidly even as boundaries were hard to come by. She was dismissed in the final over after having made 46. India will hope their spinners can come to the party now. Not a score they would have wanted but considering their quality spin attack, the tourists are still in this contest.

Feb 02, 2023 19:48 IST

India vs South Africa 2023 Live: Deol Falls on 46

WICKET! Harleen Deol  backs away but then Ayabonga Khaka ends up bowling it full to have the India batter bowled on 46. End of a good knock. IND-W 108/4 in 19.4 Overs.

Feb 02, 2023 19:45 IST

SA-W vs IND-W Latest Score: A Good Over

Pace returns in Shabnim Ismail. And Deepti Sharma smashes one through covers for her first four of the innings. And Ismail had a chance to finish the spell with a wicket but for a dropped catch at short fine leg. 9 runs from it take India to 101/3 in 19 Overs.

Feb 02, 2023 19:44 IST

Women's T20 Tri-Series 2023 Final Live: Deol Dropped on 41

DROPPED! Harleen Deol gets a top-edge but the fielder at short fine leg fails to hold onto the ball allowing the batter to take a single. With that, Deol brings up India’s 100 in 18.5 Overs.

Feb 02, 2023 19:39 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score: Busy Over For India

A bit of a wayward over from Chloe Tyron as she leaks four runs through a couple of wides. 10 runs came in it. India 92/3 in 18 Overs. Harleen Deol 40 off 52, Deepti Sharma 7 off 8.

Feb 02, 2023 19:35 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates: A Welcome Boundary

A loose delivery from South Africa captain Sune Luus to finish her otherwise excellent spell. Harleen Deol spotted the delivery early and pulled it away to deep square leg region for a four. 7 runs from it. IND-W 82/3 in 17 Overs.

Feb 02, 2023 19:32 IST

India vs South Africa 2023 Live: IND-W Dealing in Singles

Chloe Tryon brought back into the attack. 1,1,1,1,1,1. Six singles in the over of the left-arm spinner. Deepti Sharma is the new batter in the middle for India. Harleen Deol 32 off 45. IND-W 75/3 in 16 Overs.

Feb 02, 2023 19:29 IST

SA-W vs IND-W Latest Score: Harmanpreet Falls on 21

WICKET! That’s a massive blow to India. South Africa captain Sune Luus has gotten rid of her India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur on 21. The India batter charged forward and was beaten on the outside edge with the wicketkeeper doing the rest. This India batter has perished in this manner today - charging forward and being beaten on the edge. 7 runs and a wicket in the over. IND-W 69/3 in 15 Overs.

Feb 02, 2023 19:26 IST

Women's T20 Tri-Series 2023 Final Live: Mlaba Finishes Excellent Spell

Nonkululeko Mlaba concedes just four runs in her final over including one via leg-bye. She finishes her spell of four overs with figures of 2/16. There were a couple of opportunities for South Africa to run out Harleen Deol but missed them. IND-W 62/2 in 14 Overs.
Feb 02, 2023 19:22 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score: Boundaries Hard to Come by so Far

Harleen Deol steps out and launches one from Sune Luus over mid-off and it seemed it run away for a boundary but for Ayabonga Khaka who pulled the ball back just in time. Deol had to be satisfied with a couple of runs. 3 runs from it. IND-W 58/2 in 13 Overs
Advertisement
Feb 02, 2023 19:19 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates: A Decent Over For IND-W

Chloe Tyron would be livid with herself after straying down the leg-side that resulted in five wides. Save for that mistake, it was turning out to be another tight over. 7 runs from it. IND-W 55/2 in 12 Overs.
Feb 02, 2023 19:18 IST

India vs South Africa 2023 Live: 50 up For IND-W

With a single, Harmanpreet Kaur brings up India's half-century in 11.5 overs. These are quite spin-friendly conditions at Buffalo Park today. Not easy to score runs.
Feb 02, 2023 19:16 IST

SA-W vs IND-W Latest Score: Injury Concern For Harmanpreet

Well, the Indian team physio has been called into action now. Harmanpreet Kaur is having some problem with her left shoulder. Hopefully nothing serious.
Feb 02, 2023 19:14 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score: Lovely Over From Luus

Captain Sune Luus brings herself into the attack. Five singles from the over of the offie. Some superb bowling from Luus as she outfoxed her India counterpart with a wrong'un inducing an inside edge. IND-W 48/2 in 11 Overs.
Advertisement
Feb 02, 2023 19:11 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates: IND-W 43/2 in 10 Overs

An eventful over this one from Chloe Tyron. There was an appeal after Harleen Deol went for a cut with the bails coming off. The on-field umpires had a brief chat among themselves and didn't send that upstairs to confirm whether the bails came off after the ball hit them or was it the keeper's doing. Not out. And then Harmanpreet Kaur went for a sweep off the final delivery but instead a top-edge followed that send the ball past the slip cordon for a streaky four. 8 runs from it. IND-W 43/2 in 10 Overs.
Feb 02, 2023 19:06 IST

India vs South Africa 2023 Live: Aggression From Harmanpreet

A good over for India this one as they take 10 runs off spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba. Harmanpreet Kaur cut one away past the backward point for her first four of the innings. IND-W 35/2 in 9 Overs. They will be hoping for more such overs.
Feb 02, 2023 19:03 IST

SA-W vs IND-W Latest Score: South Africa in Control

Two early dismissals have resulted in India captain Harmanpreet Kaur walking to the middle quite early than she would have hoped for. Nandine de Klerk has been brought back. Four runs in the over including one via wide. Harleen Deol on 11 off 9, Harmanpreet Kaur on 1 off 3. IND-W 25/2 in 8 Overs.
Feb 02, 2023 18:59 IST

Women's T20 Tri-Series 2023 Final Live: Rodrigues Falls on 11

WICKET! India lose both their openers inside 7 overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba gets another one as she now outfoxes Jemimah Rodrigues who charged down the track and missed the ball before the wicketkeeper disturbed the bails to send her back. Rodrigues scored 11. IND-W 21/2 in 6.6 Overs
Feb 02, 2023 18:56 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score: Deol Says Hello

Taking a hint from her batting partner, Harleen Deol gets into action as well as she clatters consecutive fours off Ayabonga Khaka - the first employing a on-drive and the next with a pull. 8 runs from the sixth and final over of the Powerplay. India 19/1 in 6 Overs.
Feb 02, 2023 18:51 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates: Rodrigues Opens up

So after the jittery start, India finally have something to cheer for with Jemimah Rodrigues peeling off a couple of fours in the over of Nadine de Klerk. Eight runs from the over take IND-W to 11/1 in 5 Overs.
Feb 02, 2023 18:47 IST

India vs South Africa 2023 Live: Another Tidy Over

Ayabonga Khaka, right-arm medium, introduced into the attack. Jemimah Rodrigues gets to the other end with a single off her second delivery. And four dot balls follow. Just a single in it takes IND-W to 3/1 in 4 Overs.
Feb 02, 2023 18:43 IST

SA-W vs IND-W Latest Score: Back-to-back Maiden Overs From Ismail

Harleen Deol has walked in at No. 3 after the early departure of Smriti Mandhana in the second over of the Indian innings. Shabnim Ismail continues and just a leg-bye off her second over means she has bowled another maiden. A nervy start for India in this title clash. Score 2/1 in 3 Overs.
Feb 02, 2023 18:40 IST

Women's T20 Tri-Series 2023 Final Live: Mandhana Falls For a Duck

WICKET! Nonkululeko Mlaba rewarded for some excellent bowling as she outfoxed India opener Smriti Mandhana to have her bowled for an eight-ball duck. Mandhana tried breaking the shackles by stepping out to the left-arm spinner but was beaten on the edge with the ball hitting the leg stump. Mandhana scored 0. IND-W 1/1 in 1.6 Overs after opting to bat first.
Feb 02, 2023 18:35 IST

Women's T20 Tri-Series 2023 Final Live: Maiden Over From Ismail

A superb start from South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail. Six dot balls in a row from the star bowler. She did test Smriti Mandhana with a bouncer which the India opener left alone. IND-W 0/0 in 1 Over after opting to bat first.
Feb 02, 2023 18:33 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score: Early Injury Concern

Well, some scare for South Africa as Laura Woolvardt at backward point made a diving stop after Smriti Mandhana played one towards the region and seems to have hurt herself in the process. The physio summoned and after using magic spray, Woolvardt looks good to go.
Feb 02, 2023 18:30 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates: All Set For The Game

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are out in the middle. South African players disperse after customary team huddle. Shabnim Ismail will open the attack. All set for the final. Here we go.
Feb 02, 2023 18:24 IST

India vs South Africa 2023 Live: Time For The National Anthems

Players of the two teams walk out to the middle. It's time for the national anthems. India first followed by that of South Africa.
Feb 02, 2023 18:11 IST

SA-W vs IND-W Latest Score: South Africa Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Feb 02, 2023 18:10 IST

Women's T20 Tri-Series 2023 Final Live: India Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana
Feb 02, 2023 18:04 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score: Match Toss

India captain has won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa in the tri-series final.
Feb 02, 2023 17:51 IST

South Africa vs India Latest Score: SA-W Full Squad

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas
Feb 02, 2023 17:51 IST

India vs South Africa Live: IND-W Full Squad

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur
Feb 02, 2023 17:49 IST

SA-W vs IND-W Live Updates: South Africa's Road to The Final

  • Lost to India by 27 Runs
  • Defeated West Indies by 44 Runs
  • Defeated West Indies by 10 Wickets
  • Match Abandoned vs India
Feb 02, 2023 17:48 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Live Score: India's Road to The Final

  • Defeated South Africa by 27 Runs
  • Defeated West Indies by 56 Runs
  • Match Abandoned vs South Africa
  • Defeated West Indies by 8 Wickets
Feb 02, 2023 17:38 IST

South Africa T20 Tri-series 2023 Final Live: India Eye Title

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the South Africa T20I Tri-series. Today, India will take on hosts South Africa in the title clash in East London. Stick with us for all the live updates.

Read more

India lost both their openers cheaply with Nonkululeko Mlaba striking twice in as many overs. A partnership was brewing between captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Deol for the fourth wicket but the scoring rate was quite low. Harmanpreet fell on 21, trying to up the ante.  Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur the coin toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the summit clash being played at the Buffalo Park in East London. India, who made the final unbeaten, have made one change to their eleven from the last game bringing in Sneh Rana in place of Shikha Pandey. On the other hand, South Africa have made a couple of changes as they brought in Lara Goodall and Ayabonga Khaka in place of Marizanne Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune. And with just over a week before the T20 World Cup gets underway, the Indian women cricket team will be eyeing a title win against South Africa in East London as they face their host in the tri-series finale. The Harmanpreet-led tourists have been in sizzling form through the series having made the final unbeaten – they beat West Indies twice and South Africa once (one was washed out due to rain). On the other hand, the Sun Luuse-led South Africa started the tournament with a defeat before beating West Indies twice to secure their final spot.

Full Squads

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (captain), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wicketkeeper), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur

SA Women head coach Hilton Moreeng is confident his team can handle the awaiting challenges.

“The most important for us is to look at where the squad is and where everyone needs to be before we can leave Buffalo Park. Once we are happy with what we are seeing with most of the players, then we can look into and worry about the World Cup.”

“With every preparation, every game that we’ve had, even the practice matches that we had, the World Cup has always been the bigger picture, but we realized that it is one day at a time. We have a (tri-series) final against India, wherein the first game we didn’t start well. You could see the rustiness from the players, that competitive edge was not where it was supposed to be because of the break that we had but it has been an upward curve for the squad and we’re very happy to see how the team is moving in the right direction in these conditions. It is just about making sure now that we can finish off well and take the momentum into the World Cup,” Moreeng added.

Get the latest Cricket News here

TRENDING NEWS