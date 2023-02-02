Edited By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 21:31 IST
East London (South Africa)
T20I Tri-series 2023 Final Result: Chloe Tryon belted an unbeaten 57 off 32 as South Africa defeated India on a tricky pitch to win the T20I tri-series final on Thursday. Tryon’s maiden T20I half-century helped the hosts finish with 113/5 in 18 overs. This was after Harleen Deol top-scored with 46 off 56 as India finished with 109/4 in their 20 overs. Read More
India lost in the final of the T20I series against South Africa at the Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday on what was a tricky pitch. Spinners ruled the roost for the majority of the finale before Chloe Tryon entered the picture and took the contest away from India’s grip with quickfire half-century – her maiden in T20Is. After opting to bat first, India lost both their openers – Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues to spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba inside 7 overs. India batters continued to struggle for runs. Harleen Deol made a laboured 46 off 56 while captain Harmanpreet Kaur managed 21 to drag the total into three figures. India finished with 109/4 in 20 overs. To their credit, India made a match out of it with their spinners reducing them to 21/3 in 6.3 overs. The visitors looked in control of the match when Annerie Dercksen departed in the 14th over as SA-W lost half their side for 66. However, Tryon counterattacked and belted six fours and a couple of sixes – the second of which sealed the win. South Africa finished with 113/5 in 18 overs to win by five wickets.
South Africa beat India by five wickets to win T20I Tri-series final! Chloe Tryon seals the win in style by blasting a six off Sneh Rana. SA-W overhaul the target of 110 in 18 overs to finish with 113/5. Tryon remains unbeaten on 57 off 32 alongside Nadine de Klerk who made run-a-ball 17.
With a single, Nadine de Klerk brings up South Africa’s 100 in 16.6 overs. They need just 10 off 18 now.
FIFTY! A maiden T20I half-century for Chloe Tryon and what a stage to bring it up - the final of a tri-series. She gets to the milestone with a single and off just 30 deliveries. Excellent
Chloe Tryon has put South Africa on top here. What an innings this has been so far. She takes on Deepti Sharma - brings out the slog sweep and sends the ball flying over the ropes for a maximum. 13 runs from the over. Tryon moves to 48 off 28. SA-W 95/5 in 16 Overs, chasing 110.
Chloe Tryon has brought South Africa back into this contest. She started the over of Pooja Vastrakar with a four through covers and then unfurled a straight drive off the penultimate delivery for four more. 14 runs from the over. Tryon unbeaten on 41 off 26. Her wicket is the key for both the teams now.
WICKET! A soft dismissal as India return to spinners and Sneh Rana gets rid of Annerie Dercksen by having her caught and bowled. This one spun after pitching as Dercksen wanted to flick it away but managed a leading edge instead. She scored 8 off 11. SA-W 66/5 in 13.1 Overs, chasing 110.
The chase is on. South Africa counterattack. India have pace from both the ends right now and SA-W want to milk it. After six runs from the over of Pooja Vastrakar, they add 12 runs from the over of Renuka Singh - a four each to Annerie Dercksen and Chloe Tryon in it. SA-W 66/4 in 13 Overs, chasing 110.
With a couple of leg byes, 50 up for South Africa in 11.2 overs.
WICKET! That’s a big wicket for India. Renuka Singh lands major blow to get rid of South Africa captain Sune Luus on 12. She was looking to flick that away but only managed a leading edge to be caught at short third. SA-W 47/4 n 10.2 Overs, chasing 110.
South Africa showing intent now. Sune Luus began the over of Rajeshwari Gayakwad with a four employing a scoop before Chloe Tyron pulled one away for a four of her own. 10 runs from it. SA-W 46/3 in 10 Overs, chasing 110.
Renuka Singh, right-arm medium, into the attack now. After eight overs of spin, time for some pace. Just two runs from the first over of Renuka. SA-W 36/3 in 9 Overs, chasing 110.
Legspinner Devika Vaidya into the attack now. And Chloe Tryon has had enough. She clubs a couple of fours off the spinner - the first over mid-off and the next through covers. 12 runs from the over. SA-W 34/3 in 8 Overs, chasing 110.
WICKET! Lara Goodall has been cleaned up by Rajeshwari Gayakwad on 7. The South African will be disappointed with her attempt - a wild swing and a miss. SA-W 21/3 in 6.3 Overs, chasing 110.
South Africa captain Sune Luus ends the Powerplay on a high with a four off Sneh Rana. 4 runs from the sixth over take SA-W to 19/2 in chase of 110.
WICKET! Tazmin Brits has been adjudged caught-behind by the on-field umpire after a confident appeal from spinner Sneh Rana. South Africa lose both their openers inside the powerplay. Brits scored 8 off 15. SA-W 15/2 in 5.3 Overs.
Well, they haven’t come off convincing shots but South Africa won’t mind as long as they keep coming. Five runs from the over of Deepti Sharma. Lara Goodall is the new batter in the middle. SA-W 15/1 in 5 Overs, chasing 110.
Offspinner Sneh Rana into the attack now. South Africa are off to a similar start as that of India. They have laboured to 10/1 in 4 Overs. Spinners continue to dominate at Buffalo Park today. SA-W need 100 runs off 16 overs.
WICKET! Deepti Sharma lands an early blow. Superb bowling from the India allrounder as Laura Wolvaardt skips forward but is beaten on the edge to be bowled for 0. IND-W have an early breakthrough. SA-W 7/1 in 2.3 Overs, chasing 110.
Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad introduced from the other end. And Tazmin Brits charges down the track and launches the third delivery over long-on for a six to open her and South Africa’s account in style. Gayakwad finishes the over with an arm ball that induced an inside edge from Brits. SA-W 7/0 in 2 Overs, chasing 110.
Spinner Deepti Sharma to open the attack. And she starts with six dot balls in a row. SA-W 0/0 in 1 Over, chasing 110.
110 off 120 is all South Africa need on paper. However, to those who watched India bat on this pitch, they know how increasingly the spinners began dominating through the innings. And India have some top-class spinners to exploit the friendly condition. Not a big target but it won’t be easy for South Africa. They will have to bat extremely well. Deepti Sharma will open the attack. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits are the two SA openers. Here we go.
So eight runs and a wicket in the final over of India innings, bowled by Ayabonga Khaka. India finish with 109/4 in 20 overs after a slow start with spinner dominating throughout. Harleen Deol kept batting solidly even as boundaries were hard to come by. She was dismissed in the final over after having made 46. India will hope their spinners can come to the party now. Not a score they would have wanted but considering their quality spin attack, the tourists are still in this contest.
WICKET! Harleen Deol backs away but then Ayabonga Khaka ends up bowling it full to have the India batter bowled on 46. End of a good knock. IND-W 108/4 in 19.4 Overs.
Pace returns in Shabnim Ismail. And Deepti Sharma smashes one through covers for her first four of the innings. And Ismail had a chance to finish the spell with a wicket but for a dropped catch at short fine leg. 9 runs from it take India to 101/3 in 19 Overs.
DROPPED! Harleen Deol gets a top-edge but the fielder at short fine leg fails to hold onto the ball allowing the batter to take a single. With that, Deol brings up India’s 100 in 18.5 Overs.
A bit of a wayward over from Chloe Tyron as she leaks four runs through a couple of wides. 10 runs came in it. India 92/3 in 18 Overs. Harleen Deol 40 off 52, Deepti Sharma 7 off 8.
A loose delivery from South Africa captain Sune Luus to finish her otherwise excellent spell. Harleen Deol spotted the delivery early and pulled it away to deep square leg region for a four. 7 runs from it. IND-W 82/3 in 17 Overs.
Chloe Tryon brought back into the attack. 1,1,1,1,1,1. Six singles in the over of the left-arm spinner. Deepti Sharma is the new batter in the middle for India. Harleen Deol 32 off 45. IND-W 75/3 in 16 Overs.
WICKET! That’s a massive blow to India. South Africa captain Sune Luus has gotten rid of her India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur on 21. The India batter charged forward and was beaten on the outside edge with the wicketkeeper doing the rest. This India batter has perished in this manner today - charging forward and being beaten on the edge. 7 runs and a wicket in the over. IND-W 69/3 in 15 Overs.
Full Squads
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (captain), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wicketkeeper), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur
SA Women head coach Hilton Moreeng is confident his team can handle the awaiting challenges.
“The most important for us is to look at where the squad is and where everyone needs to be before we can leave Buffalo Park. Once we are happy with what we are seeing with most of the players, then we can look into and worry about the World Cup.”
“With every preparation, every game that we’ve had, even the practice matches that we had, the World Cup has always been the bigger picture, but we realized that it is one day at a time. We have a (tri-series) final against India, wherein the first game we didn’t start well. You could see the rustiness from the players, that competitive edge was not where it was supposed to be because of the break that we had but it has been an upward curve for the squad and we’re very happy to see how the team is moving in the right direction in these conditions. It is just about making sure now that we can finish off well and take the momentum into the World Cup,” Moreeng added.
