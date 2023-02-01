India women vs South Africa women T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India women vs South Africa women Live Streaming T20I Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Test match between India women and South Africa women Live Streaming

South African women will take on the Indian women in the final T20I of the ongoing tri-series at Buffalo Park on February 2, Thursday. The hosts have won two games and lost one in four matches of this series so far. The Proteas recorded convincing victories against the West Indies in this tournament. However, their only loss came against India in the opening encounter of the series. South Africa’s last match against India had to be abandoned without any result.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have some great momentum going on for them. They are yet to lose a game in the Tri-series. The Indian team played against the Windies in their last outing, registering a dominant eight-wicket victory. Deepti Sharma led the bowling department by picking up three wickets.

The Indians would slightly favour their chances of winning the series as they head into this game.

Ahead of the test match between South Africa women and India women; here is all you need to know.

What date will the T20I match between South Africa women vs India womenbe played?

The T20I match between South Africa women and India women will take place on February 2.

Where will the South Africa women vs India womenmatchbe played?

The T20I match between South Africa women and India women will be played at Buffalo Park, East London.

What time will the South Africa women vs India womenmatchbegin?

The T20I match between South Africa women and India women will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa women vs India womenmatch?

The South Africa women vs India women match will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa women vs India womenmatch?

The South Africa women vs India women match can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA W vs IND W Possible Starting XI:

South Africa women predicted starting line-up:Yastika Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India women predicted starting line-up:Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba

