IND-W vs SL-W 2022 Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka Make Steady Start After Opting to Bat

Follow here the live cricket score from India women vs Sri Lanka women 2022, 2nd T20I played at th Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2022 Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I
IND-W vs SL-W 2022, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score And Latest Updates: India women cricket team takes field in the second contest of the three-match series with an eye on securing an unassailable 2-0 lead. In the series opener, the tourists defended a modest total of 138 to take a 1-0 lead. They will be hoping for a much better display with the bat today. Read More

Jun 25, 2022 14:36 IST

SL-W vs IND-W Live Updates: Sri Lanka Scoring at Run-a-ball Rate

Radha Yadav continues. Vishmi Gunaratne sweeps one from her to deep backward square leg region for a four. 6 runs from that over. And then India captain Harmanpreet Kaur introduces medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar and Chamari Athapaththu belts one in the over to midwicket region for a four. Sri Lanka 48/0 in 8 overs after opting to bat.

Jun 25, 2022 14:28 IST

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka 37/0 in Powerplay

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav introduced into the attack and allowed just two singles in her first over. Deepti Sharma was brought back for the final over of Powerplay and Chamari Athapaththu finally began hitting the shots she was trying unsuccessfully for earlier. The Sri Lanka captain first slammed one over the bowler’s head for a six and then slog-swept one away to long-on for a four. 12 runs from the over. Sri Lanka 37/0 in 6 overs.

Jun 25, 2022 14:18 IST

Live Score 2nd T20I INDW vs SLW: More Boundaries For Sri Lanka

Pacer Renuka Singh continues. She drops one short and Vishmi Gunaratne thrashes it through covers for a four. Simran Bahadur introduced into the attack up next. And the newcomer has conceded two boundaries in her first over - both to Gunaratna. 9 runs from the over. Sri Lanka 23/0 in 4 overs after opting to bat.

Jun 25, 2022 14:10 IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2022 Live Score: Pace & Spin From IND-W

So spin in Deepti Sharma from the other end. Two runs came in the first over, bowled by Renuka Thakur including via wide. In the second over, bowled by Deepti, came 7 runs including a boundary to Vishmi Gunaratne off the first delivery. SL-W 9/0 in 2 overs after opting to bat.

Jun 25, 2022 14:04 IST

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I Live: Match Underway

Renuka Thakur to open the attack for India. Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu are the to Sri Lanka openers.

Jun 25, 2022 13:55 IST

Sri Lanka Women Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

Jun 25, 2022 13:54 IST

India Women Playing XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Simran Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

Jun 25, 2022 13:42 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live: Match Toss

Sri Lanka women have won the toss and opted to bat first against India.

Jun 25, 2022 13:40 IST

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I Live!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium today. The tourists have a 1-0 lead courtesy their 34-run win in the series opener.

The team would not only aim to secure the three-match series but also address the grey areas and continue the winning momentum ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where women’s cricket will make its debut in the T20 format. The Birmingham Games will be held from July 28 to August 8.

The likes of Shafali Verma, who made a run-a-ball 31, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (22) and Richa Ghosh (11) all got starts but could not convert them into substantial knocks. Having failed in the previous game, Harmanpreet will be hoping to eclipse the legendary Mithali Raj in the shortest format. She needs just 24 runs to become the highest run-getter from India in this format.

Match Preview

What date Second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) will be played?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will take place on June 25, Saturday.

Where will the Second T20I match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) be played?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

What time will the second T20I match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) begin?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will begin at 2 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

So far, no TV channel in India has bought the series rights.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

Sri Lanka Cricket will broadcast the contest live through their official YouTube channel and FanCode app.

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) Possible Starting XI

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here