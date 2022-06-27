India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2022 Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: IND-W Wobble After Losing Wickets in Quick Succession

India started the series by defending a modest target of 134 before chasing down 126 for a five-wicket win.

The T20Is will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

What date 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place on June 27, Monday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the 3rd T20I match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women begin?

The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 2 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I match will not be broadcast live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Full Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Richa Ghosh

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Rashmi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana

