India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium will host a battle between India Women and Sri Lanka Women on Saturday. India will be hoping to win the title this time around as in the last season they suffered a heartbreaking loss against Bangladesh Women in the final.

The Women in Blue will be high on confidence in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. They recently whitewashed England Women in the three-match ODI series. However, the team did not enjoy a good time in the shortest format of the game as they lost to England by 1-2 in the three-match series. India will be expecting good performances from the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma in the tournament.

Exclusive: Jasprit Bumrah Will Not Travel With India Squad to Australia, BCCI Hopeful of Getting Him Fit in Time For WC

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Women have not played an international match for almost two months. They last took the field during the Commonwealth Games 2022. The event did not go as per plan for the nation as they finished at the bottom after losing all three games. The team might take some time to get in the rhythm and will thus start the Saturday game as underdogs.

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) begin?

The match will begin at 1 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

IN-W vs SL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, India Women probable playing XI against Sri Lanka Women: Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Meghana Singh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur

IN-W vs SL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Sri Lanka Women probable playing XI against India Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here