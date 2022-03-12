LIVE: India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup Latest Score Updates: Mandhana, Harmanpreet Revive IND Innings

India vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Updates: After a crushing 62-run defeat to hosts New Zealand, India’s search for batting returns continues when they take on an undefeated West Indies in their third league match of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at Seddon Park on Saturday. Read More
The rotation of strike has improved a bit in the last couple of overs. Five runs came from the Connell’s over. The partnership is growing between the two prolific batters. IND 105/3 in 21 overs
The run-rate has dipped a bit but India are still in a comfortable position with 100 runs in first 20 overs. It’s a good number as compared to their previous match against New Zealand. Mandhana has faced enough balls in the middle and she needs to switch gears a bit to take India forward. IND 100/3 in 20 overs
It is an excellent phase for West Indies to chip in some economical overs to put the scoreboard pressure on the Indian batters. Harmanpreet looks a bit cautious at the start but that’s the way she plans her innings. IND 86/3 in 17 overs
West Indies have managed to pull back India in the game with their spinners. Smriti Mandhan is not looking in the best of rhythm which is a worrying sign. While Harmanpreet has been in good form and India will want her to replicate that here too. IND 81/3 in 16 overs
And wicket continues to falls as Deepti Sharma departs on 15. Poor shot selection from Deepti at the moment as it was not needed to attempt a slog-sweep. Anisa Mohammed gets a wicket in her first over of the match. Suddenly West Indies are holding the grip in this game. IND 78/3 in 13.5 overs
Deepti Sharma has broken the shackles to collect a couple of boundaries in Selman’s over. The rotation of strikes is still missing from the Indian batters. IND 77/2 in 13 overs
A tidy over from Selman as only six runs came from it. One of the two batters need to bat with an aggressive approach here to release pressure from the other. Deepti might attack the spinners to unsettle them early. IND 68/2 in 11 overs
Big Blow for India! Captain Mithali Raj failed to check her shot at the last moment and get dismissed on just 5. She tried to play it over mid-on but failed to get the much-needed elevation as Connell takes an easy catch at mid-wicket. First wicket for Hayley Matthews. IND 58/2 in 9.3 overs
Smriti Mandhana has managed to get boundaries today but she hasn’t been able to rotate the strike at will and it might put pressure on her to play some risky shots. IND 58/1 in 9 overs
Mithali Raj has already opened his boundary account and India need her to play a captaincy knock on his milestone game. The Mandhana and Mithali duo is perfect for India at the moment to move forward in this game. IND 54/1 in 8 overs
MASSIVE WICKET! Yastika Bhatia was looking very dangerous with the bat but the bowling charge worked in Windies’ favour here. Shakera Selman gets the crucial wicket for her team in the first over as Yastika is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring 31. Slower one does the trick here as the southpaw pushes it straight into the hand of the bowler. IND 49/1 in 6.3 overs
Smriti Mandhana is also switching gears now after a cautious start. Six runs came from the last over. If she gets going then the boundaries are going to flow at regular intervals. IND 47/0 in 6 overs
A very solid start for India courtesy of Yastika Bhatia who continues to play some glorious shots here. Smriti Mandhana has joined the party. 15 runs off the over as three boundaries came from it. Yastika is showing her class here as Windies are feeling some pressure now. IND 41/0 in 5 overs
A tidy over from Shamilia Connell as only one run came from it. The batters need to communicate well before taking any risk for quick singles. Smriti Mandhana needs to find the gaps to rotate strike at regular intervals. IND 22/0 in 3 overs
Three boundaries for Yastika Bhatia in the over as she has decided to take full advantage of the powerplay and the short boundary. 15 runs came from the over as Chinelle Henry failed to get her line and length right. Yastika has already hit four boundaries in the 10 balls she has faced so far. IND 21/0 in 2 overs
A decent first over for India as four runs came from it. Yastika Bhatia didn’t waste much time breaking the shackles and she swings the bat hard to get an edge for a boundary. IND 6/0 in 1 over
Yastika Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana are in the middle to open the innings for India. Shamilia Connell to start the proceedings with the new ball.
Players are lining up in the middle for the national anthems of their respective nations.
Now at fifth place in the points table, India need to get their wrongs right with matches against defending champions England and six-time winners Australia coming in the upcoming week. But it is easier said that done as West Indies have been the surprise giant killers of the tournament, defeating New Zealand and England by three and seven runs respectively in their first two matches.
Against Pakistan, India were in tatters at 114/6 before Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar rescued them with a counter-attacking 122-run partnership. But against a spot-on New Zealand bowling attack, India were never in the hunt to chase 261 and despite Harmanpreet Kaur making 71 off 63 deliveries, India were eventually all out for 198. The number of dot balls played by India in both matches is also a worry and it means that strike rotation has to be brought more into play, which hasn’t happened.
Smriti Mandhana hasn’t been in her usual stroke-play self in both matches while it will be a toss-up between a struggling Shafali Verma and out of sorts Yastika Bhatia for being her partner. Deepti Sharma will have to get more runs at number three, so as captain Mithali Raj.
The decision to get an all-left top-order without being experimented before in international cricket didn’t give the desired runs for India.
In the bowling department, there has been some cheer due to Pooja’s pace and left-arm spin of Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
West Indies, on the other hand, have been on a roll in the World Cup. Defending scores of 259 and 225 to pull off nail-biting victories against New Zealand and England means the Stafanie Taylor-led side is riding high on confidence in all three departments of the game.
Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle and Anisa Mohammed have been the major architects of the winning juggernaut for the West Indies.
With West Indies gearing themselves up for tougher challenges, the path to victory for India won’t be easy. For that, they will need their batting to click in unison.
(With Agency Inputs)
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here