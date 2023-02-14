India women vs West Indies women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Despite the absence of star batter, Smriti Mandhana, India started their World Cup campaign with a stellar victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. Team India will now take on West Indies at the Newlands Cricket Ground on February 15 in their second group game. Jemimah Rodrigues shone with the bat scoring 53 runs from 38 balls. Radha Yadav led the bowling department with her spell of 2/21 in four overs to give India a well-rounded performance. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will hope to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Windies at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

In contrast, West Indies women began their campaign with a heavy seven-wicket loss at the hands of England. Nat Sciver-Brunt played a pivotal role for the English women with bat and ball, helping them overcome the West Indies side. The Hayley Matthews-led side didn’t have the perfect start to the tournament but would be hoping to change that when they take on India. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are second in the Group B table, just behind England. Meanwhile, West Indies are last in the group presently.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and West Indies women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and West Indies women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and West Indies women will be played on February 15.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and West Indies women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and West Indies women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and West Indies women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and West Indies women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and West Indies women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and West Indies women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and West Indies women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and West Indies women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India women vs West Indies women predicted starting lineups:

India women probable playing 11: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies women probable playing 11: Hayley Matthews (C), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

