India Women Win Against Pakistan But Bowled Over by Bismah Maroof’s Daughter - WATCH

India vs Pakistan clash in an ICC event happens to be the most anticipated game of cricket. The excitement levels are always high as fans from both nations keep everything aside to witness the game. One such encounter took place on Sunday when Mithali Raj’s Team India squared off against arch rivals at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

India registered a clinical 107-run win to begin their campaign in the tournament. Players of both teams showcased spirited performances on the field but once the game was over, they hung around together with utmost respect for each other.

The centre of attraction was Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof’s daughter Fatima who won hearts of the Indian cricketers. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana couldn’t resist themselves from having a playful movement with the little one.

As the video of the incident surfaced on social media, fans from both nations showered praises and called it the best example of spirit of the game. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and shared a picture in which Haramanpreet and others could be seen taking a selfie with Bismah and Fatima.

Check out the video:

Before the start of the game, the Pakistan skipper won the internet after her picture arriving at the stadium with her six-month-old in her arms went viral on social media. The netizens hailed Bismah for her dedication towards the game and family.

India defeat Pakistan by 107 runs

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India were reeling at 114/6 in 33.1 overs and had the risk of being bundled out for a small total.

A fighting batting effort by Pooja Vastrakar (67 off 59), Sneh Rana (53 not out off 48) and Smriti Mandhana (52 off 75) followed by a clinical bowling performance by Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/31) helped India thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs and start their Women’s World Cup campaign on a positive note.

The win extended India’s unbeaten run against Pakistan in Women’s ODIs, making it 11 wins out of 11.

