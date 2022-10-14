India and Pakistan Not To Play Any Bilateral Series Till 2027

India and Pakistan won’t be facing each other in any bilateral series till 2027. In the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2023-2027 cycle sent to all state associations, the board has not mentioned any bilateral games with Pakistan as they have kept those columns blank

India and Pakistan share strained political relations and for that reason, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can’t take any decision on bilateral series with Pakistan until it gets a nod from the Government of India (GoI).

While, there are no bilateral matches with Pakistan but India will play a significant number of bilateral matches across formats, though it has been reduced from the previous cycle (163 to 141). This has been done due to an ICC event every year and a bigger dedicated window for the Indian Premier League (75-80 days every season). However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that in this cycle the quality of content has been improved.

“However, the number of home Test matches has gone up along with an optimum mix of quality opponents across all three international formats. A regular IPL season along with a fixed home season also allows for ideal preparation against quality opponents in the right format going into ICC events."

It’s to be noted from the FTP that India will be playing more frequently against Australia and England, with a Test or white-ball series scheduled every year (either home or away).

“India will be playing five-match Test series against both England and Australia on a home-and-away basis every two years i.e. one home series every four years. In addition, there will also be standalone tours (home and away) of 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. Thus, India will play 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in the cycle (Home and Away) against Australia as well as England comprising one annual series (either red ball or white ball) every year in this cycle."

Over the years, it has been observed that India’s T20 matches against West Indies and New Zealand garner great fan interest and for that reason, India will be playing five T20Is at home against these teams.

According to the circular, BCCI has shared three key pointers that have been the base for finalising the FTP.

“Content, including balance across international format; Quality of opponents across formats, both home and away; Regular Home Season and Fixed annual IPL windows."

The 2023 World Cup is slated to be in India an on the same, the BCCI is in talks with India government, hopeful of sorting out the tax exemption issue.

As per ICC rules, the host country must get a tax exemption from its government, but India has no rule in place for granting full exemption. And therefore, the Board would need to deliver a tax exemption or a tax solution to the ICC for this event.

BCCI has conveyed the tax issue to the Government and are currently in talks with with the Ministry of Finance, GoI. The board said that they are hopeful of getting 10% tax order shortly.

The BCCI informed its members, “The ICC has now received a 20% (excluding surcharges) tax order for its broadcast revenue for the 2023 event from the tax authorities in India. The BCCI is currently working with the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and have represented against this 20% (excluding surcharges) tax order at the very highest level and are hopeful that a 10% (excluding surcharges) tax order would be forthcoming shortly."

