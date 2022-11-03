'Indian and Proud': Suryakumar Yadav Pumps Up Fans In T20 WC Game Against Bangladesh

Suryakumar Yadav carried on his stunning form at the T20 World Cup and played a vital knock of 16-ball 30 against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Surya not only pulled off a blistering innings but also did enough to keep the fans engaged when he was on the field during Bangladesh’s run chase. The Mumbai-born batter urged the spectators present at the Adelaide Oval to show their support for Team India.

Also Read: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in action against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup.

Surya, ahead of the 13th over of Bangladesh innings, was spotted pointing out ‘India’ written on his jersey, urging the fans to chant it louder. However, Surya did not stop there. The 32-year-old ran towards the long-off boundary and put his hands on his ears in a way to communicate that the supporters are still not loud enough.

Advertisement

The official Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video and wrote, “Indian and proud".

Also Read: Popular Indian Commentator’s Point-By-Point Rebuttal For ‘Friends in Bangladesh’

The T20 World Cup has so far proved to be a fruitful outing for Suryakumar Yadav. He has already scored two half-centuries at the tournament. Surya has till now bagged 935 T20I runs this year. He currently claims the top spot in the list of highest run-scorers in T20Is in 2022. Surya’s sensational form finally paid off on Wednesday after he became the No.1 T20I batter in ICC’s latest rankings. Surya dethroned Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to clinch the top spot.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Coming back to the match, batting first, India posted a formidable total of 184 against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli played a fine knock of an unbeaten 64. Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud scalped three wickets.

The target had to be revised after the match was briefly interrupted by rain. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side eventually had to chase 151 runs in 16 overs. Bangladesh got off to a positive start after stitching a solid opening partnership of 68 runs. However, they failed to keep up the momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets each to restrict Bangladesh to 145 in 16 overs.

Advertisement

After securing six points from four matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side currently claim the top spot in Group 2. In their final Super 12 fixture, the Men in Blue will be up against Zimbabwe on November 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here