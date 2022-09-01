'Indian Cricket so Fortunate': Cricket Fraternity in Awe of Suryakumar's Blistering Knock Against Hong Kong

Suryakumar Yadav played a whirlwind knock against Hong Kong to give India a much-needed push to cross the 190-run mark at Dubai International Stadium. Suryakumar once again showed his 360-degree batting prowess as he slammed 68 runs off just 26 balls to blow Hong Kong away. He struck 6 sixes and as many fours to counter-attack the opposition who managed to control the tempo of the game against the top-order.

Suryakumar also shared a 98-run stand off just 42 balls with Kohli, who made 59 in 44 balls, hitting four and three sixes and brought out some shots in the end as India got 78 runs in the last five overs as India posted 192/2.

Other Indian batters failed to put their foot on the accelerator on the tricky batting surface which looked more two-paced. However, Suryakumar had no problem smashing the ball all around the park.

In the last over, Surya slammed four sixes to help India cross the 190-run mark. Interestingly he chose different areas of all those shots in the final over of Haroon Arshad. The first one was dispatched over point, and followed it up with a six over covers as Surya shuffled a bit towards the ball to connect it. Arshad changed his line and bowled it straight and SKY with his imperious skill smashed it down the ground for an 87-meter six. The clueless Hong Kong pacer tried to bowl a bouncer on the fifth delivery but missed the line as Surya hit over the fine leg to collect the fourth six of the over.

Several former players and critics were highly impressed with Surya’s batting on the two-paced batting surface.

Earlier, Team India openers had another flop outing as both of them failed to score big after getting a start. Rohit scored 23 runs off 12 balls, while Rahul struggled miserably during his 39-ball stay during which he scored just 36.

