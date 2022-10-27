Indian Fan Proposes Girlfriend During India vs Netherlands at T20 World Cup

A Indian fan proposed to his girlfriend at the at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday during the clash between India and Netherlands at the T20 World Cup.

International Cricket Council took to social media to share the heartwarming moment on social media. The fan went down on his knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him, to which she said yes. The broadcasters captured the moment on the big screen and was telecast across the globe.

WATCH:

As for the match, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav smashed half-centuries to set up a thumping 56-run win over the Netherlands in their second Super 12 match of T20 World Cup and propelled India to the top of Group 2 points table.

With the Netherlands putting a lid on the scoring rate, India found it difficult to break free on a two-paced pitch. But Rohit (53 off 39 balls) and Kohli (62 not out off 44 balls) managed to share a 73-run stand for the second wicket.

Suryakumar (51 not out off 25 balls) changed the tempo of the innings with his 360-degree style of batting and shared an amazing 95-run stand off 48 deliveries with Kohli for the third wicket as India posted a challenging 179/2 in 20 overs.

In reply, the bowlers produced a top-class performance to restrict the Netherlands to 123/9 in 20 overs, as India’s NRR jumped from +0.05 to +1.43.

After the win, Rohit Sharma said: “Lucky for us, we had a few days to get over that special win. As soon as the game got over, we came to Sydney and regrouped. We have to move on now, and the focus was on this game where we wanted to come out and get those two points. I thought it was a clinical win. Looking at the way they have qualified for the Super 12s, credit to them."

Brief scores: India 179/2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53; Paul van Meekeren 1/32, Fred Klaassen 1/33) beat Netherlands 123/9 in 20 overs (Tim Pringle 20, Colin Ackermann 17; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/9, Axar Patel 2/18) by 56 runs

(With inputs from Agencies)

