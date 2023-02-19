'Indian Lower Order Was the Difference In Both the Matches': Pat Cummins

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has hinted at some of the possible changes in the team combination for the third Test match in Indore which begins on March 1. Moreover, he also wants to reflect on massive loss in Feroz Shah Kotla where they again lost the Test match within in three days.

Australia, in fact, had taken a lead but squandered it all in the opening session of the third day’s play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when quickly lost the wickets of Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb.

The Australian batters paid the price for some atrocious shot selection as Jadeja, who enjoyed a 10-wicket match haul, along with Ravichandran Ashwin (3/59) decimated the visitors in the morning session, bowling them out for 113 in 31.1 overs. The last nine wickets fell for 52 runs.

Advertisement

After the match Cummins said that they will reflect on this loss in the coming ten-day break. “Big thing is that for the next 10 days is we have a break, and batters will regroup, we still have a series to draw now."

“Looking back, 300 would have been great in the first innings," he said.

“Indian lower order batted really well, they were the difference in both the games I feel. First couple of days we thought we were in it."

The win was India’s 100th against Australia across formats. The third Test will be played in Indore from March 1.

Starting the day at 61 for 1, Jadeja’s arm balls became a lethal weapon with as many as five Australian batters getting out trying to play sweep shots of deliveries that kept low on a typical third day Ferozshah Kotla track.

Australia lost nine wickets for only 52 runs and it was not the pitch but the fear of unknown that led to their eventual downfall.

Advertisement

Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carry, Pat Cummins and Matt Kuhnemann were all guilty of playing the ugly slog sweep and some tried non-existent reverse sweep off deliveries bowled on either middle or leg stump line.

They were either bowled or adjudged leg before in the process as the deliveries started keeping low.

Ashwin also played the supporting act to perfection as eight Australian batters failed to reach double figures save overnight pair of Travis Head (45) and Marnus Labschagne (35), who had briefly counter-attacked last evening with some degree of success.

Get the latest Cricket News here