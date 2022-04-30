Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Turns 34, Wishes Pour In On Social Media

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma turned 34 today. On the occasion, wishes poured in from all corners of the world. Fans, former cricketers, as well as his teammates penned heartfelt messages for the cricketer. The International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted a birthday message for the “master of the pull shot" along with a video which had snippets of Rohit hitting the ball out of the park.

Mumbai Indians wished their captain, popularly called ‘Hitman’, with a special video. Under his captaincy, Mumbai has lifted the IPL title five times.

“A One Family waala birthday celebration for the skip, Wishing you a fantastic birthday, Ro," Mumbai Indianscaptioned the Instagram video.

His wife, Ritika Sajdeh shared a slew of pictures with Rohit on her Instagram. The pics also had some adorable snaps of Rohit and their daughter. “Happiest birthday Rooo. Sammy and I love you so much, Thank you for being ours, Hakuna Matata," the caption read.

Ace batter Virat Kohli extended birthday greetings to Rohit on his special day.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his witty jokes and pranks, wished the batter in his own style. “Love of my life, happy birthday Rohitaaa Sharmaaa," he wrote while sharing a snap with the cricketer.

“Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too," read Mohammad Shami’s birthday wish for the skipper.

Shreyas Iyer also wished a happy birthday to the “Hitman".

Rishabh Pant, in his birthday post for Rohit Sharma, hoped that the cricketer has a year filled with runs, except Delhi Capitals.

Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Dinesh Karthik along with former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Vinod Kambli and Wasim Jaffer also extended birthday wishes to the Indian skipper.

Currently, Rohit Sharma is leading his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing 14th edition of the league.

