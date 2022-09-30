'Indian Team Knows How to Win Without Jasprit Bumrah'

The mystery over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness remains despite reports emerging of him diagnosed with a stress fracture that will rule him out of the T20 World Cup starting from October 16. However, what’s official is that Bumrah has a back injury which has ruled him out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa at home.

While his potential absence from India’s world cup squad will dent their bowling attack, former India opener Aakash Chopra thinks that the team might miss him but they know how to win without him.

“Personally, Jasprit Bumrah is irreplaceable," Chopra said on his YouTube channel. “But we have to look at India’s record with or without Bumrah. It’s not that different. All is not lost when we compare the stats of how India have fared with or without Bumrah in the past one year. India have been decent."

“The important thing to note is though that the team knows how to win without him as well. In fact, in the past year, Bumrah has played 10 matches (5 each in 2021 and 2022) in the past two years," he added.

If Bumrah indeed has a stress fracture in his back, then it won’t be the first time that the right-arm pacer will deal with an injury of his sort. After returning from the tour of West Indies in 2019, scans revealed he has lower-back stress fracture and that put him out of action for nearly three months.

Chopra reckons that the troubled back is a matter of concern and more so since he’s anyway being given ample rest between series and tours in the past year or so.

“Jasprit Bumrah is Indian bowling’s backbone. I have been regularly pointing out the seriousness of his fitness concerns. Him not playing regularly after returning means you are not fully fit. This back injury is recurring, troubling him repeatedly," he said.

He continued, “Workload has nothing to do with this injury. His workload is being managed (well) and he’s playing less now. Despite that if there’s an issue, then it is a cause for concern."

