Indian Team Watches 'Tense Finish' At FIFA World Cup 2022 Final With 'Intense Faces' On Giant Screen

The KL Rahul-led Indian team enjoyed the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on a giant screen in Chattogram. In the pictures shared by the BCCI, the team can be seen hooked onto the screen as they enjoyed the FIFA World Cup 2022 final which was being played between France and Argentina in Doha, Qatar. The match was a thriller with both teams remaining inseparable as it went to the penalties where Argentina snatched the trophy.

Messi scored two goals against France as the game ended 3-3 after extra time, with Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick for the reigning champions. Messi also netted in the shoot-out with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saving one penalty before Gonzalo Montiel banged in the winning spot-kick to send Argentine players and fans into raptures.

Meanwhile, the Indian team watched the match in their hotel in Chattogram where a huge screen was arranged. In the pics shared by the BCCI, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul can be seen devouring the game in rapt attention. “Tense finish, intense faces," BCCI captioned the post.

Later as Argentina sealed the deal, the likes of Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav both were seen giving Lionel Messi a salute. Several other Indian cricketers (former) like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag also wished Argentina on their thrilling win.

Earlier skipper KL Rahul had also revealed that they would watch the match and have a good mean after the game, adding that they don’t have any particular fan of Argentina and France.

“I don’t know, I think most of the guys in the team, whichever team we were supporting, are all out already. So, there were a few Brazil fans, a few England fans. I don’t know who Argentina or France supporters are. So, we will just enjoy the game today. We are all watching the game together and we’ll have a good meal," Rahul was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.

Rahul further emphasised the fondness for football among the players of the Indian cricket team.

“After five long days, it’s really tiring, so just watch the game tonight, the final of a World Cup, and we all love football. Most of you have seen, we always play football for warm-ups. Even back in the rooms, FIFA was big early on. Boys are relaxed. It will be interesting to watch the game. We will be divided a little bit and that’s what makes watching sports fun," he added.

