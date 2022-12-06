'Indians Want to See Pakistan Play Cricket In India'-Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has said that Indian fans want to see Pakistani cricketers as soon as possible especially on their very grounds as the bilateral ties between the two nation remains suspended for almost ten years now. Pakistan last toured India for a bilateral series back in January 2013 and both teams have played just once in India that was in 2016 T20 World Cup at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Coming back to Afridi, the former cricketer said Indian fans would like to welcome cricketers from across the border as they are big fans. “The relations between Pakistan and India have always improved due to cricket," Afridi was quoted as saying by CricPakistan.com.

“Indians want to see Pakistan play cricket in India," he added.

Afridi’s statements come on the back of both Boards going neck-and-neck over 2023 Asia Cup and it all began when BCCI Secy Jay Shah had confirmed in October that they will not send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.

This triggered PCB chief Ramiz Raja to respond in a tit-for-tat manner as he said they will pull out of 2023 ODI World Cup if BCCI doesn’t change its stance.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi lashed out at PCB chairman Ramiz Raja for his comments about the Rawalpindi pitch for the ongoing first Test against England. The pitch suffered scrutiny on Day 1 of the match where England scored over 500 runs in an emphatic fashion as Pakistan bowlers struggled miserably against a counter-attacking batting approach.

Raja made a shocking statement that Pakistan still haven’t cracked the code to make an ideal Test-match pitch.

Afridi was not impressed with the PCB chairman’s comments and said the country has been hosting international matches for a long time and Raja’s statement shocked him.

“The way Ramiz was speaking, I mean I was shocked to listen to him saying that we cannot make tracks like these. International matches have been going on in Pakistan for such a long time but then we say stuff like these. Ramiz said that he wanted a turning track I feel in this weather it would have been something big," Afridi told Samaa TV.

