Home » Cricket Home » News » India's Differently-abled Cricket Team Seals 3-0 Win Over Nepal in T20 Series

India's Differently-abled Cricket Team Seals 3-0 Win Over Nepal in T20 Series

India won the first match by 152 runs, while registering a 153-run victory in the second match

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 14:59 IST

Bhiwani, India

India's differently-abled cricket team seals 3-0 Win over Nepal in T20 series (DCCI Photo)
India's differently-abled cricket team seals 3-0 Win over Nepal in T20 series (DCCI Photo)

India’s differently-abled cricket team beat Nepal by 92 runs in the third T20 match to seal the series 3-0 here.

India won the first match by 152 runs, while registering a 153-run victory in the second match.

In the third match of the series played on Sunday, India scored 198 for 5 in the allotted 20 overs after batting first. Opener Yogendra Bhadoria top-scored with 76 runs off 42 balls.

In reply, Nepal were all out for 106 in 17 overs.

Advertisement

The Indian team received a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakhs for winning the series, while Nepal pocketed Rs 85,000.

The T20 series was organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI).

Get the latest Cricket News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: March 06, 2023, 14:59 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 14:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures