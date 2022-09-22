India's Practice Session Called Off Due to Rain Ahead of Second T20I Against Australia

India and Australia are to play their second T20I on Friday (September 23) in Nagpur but black clouds have already pulled in doubts over the match as the practice sessions on Thursday got called off due to rain and wet outfield.

Though it was not raining heavily in Nagpur but continued drizzling dampened the practice area. With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, both the teams did not risk their players for a practice session in such a weather.

According to weather reports, there are high chances of rain playing a spoilsport on a must-win match for India. Most likely, there will be showers during the course of the match as there is a 65 percent rate of precipitation projected for Friday. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h and the humidity rate will be around 65 percent.

This highlights that the match could either be delayed of its scheduled 7 pm start or get cancelled all together.

India will be looking forward to pull a win in order to stay alive in the series. The men in blue lost their first encounter to Australia as the visitors pulled off their highest successful run-chase against India in a T20I.

India registered a formidable total of 208 runs but in the run chase, the Aussies had all the answers to India’s bowling attack. Cameron Green, who opened the batting for the first time in his career played a magnificent knock of 61 off just 30 balls. Further, Matthew Wade played a brilliant cameo of unbeaten 45 off 21 batting at No.7, knocking off the 209-run target in 19.2 overs with four wickets in hand to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India’s batting was on the top as opener KL Rahul stamped his comeback with an impressive 55 off 35 balls. Thereafter, Suryakumar Yadav made a crucial contribution of 46 off 25. However, the show stopper from India’s side was Hardik Pandya who made blistering unbeaten 71 off 30 balls that took India past 200.

However, India’s bowling disappointed again. With Jasprit bumrah’s absence, India struggled in their death bowling as Harshal Patel leaked 22 runs in the 18th over while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose failures in death overs since Asia Cup 2022 are a matter of serious concern disappointed again as he gave 16 runs in the 19th over.

Another concern for India is spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s economy and lack of wickets. With all these problems, it will be quite interesting to watch how India manage to perform in the upcoming matches against Australia.

