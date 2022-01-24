India's Smriti Mandhana Wins ICC Women’s Cricketer of The Year Award

India opener Smriti Mandhana has been chosen as the ICC Women’s Cricket of The Year. Mandhana has won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for a memorable 2021 during which she scored 855 runs in 22 internationals at an average of 38.86 with one century and five half-centuries.

Mandhana is just the second women player in history to have won the award more than once after Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry. The Indian edged ahead of Tammy Beaumont (England), Lizelle Lee (South Africa) and Gaby Lewis (Ireland) to win clinch the honour.

In the limited-overs series against South Africa where India won just two of the eight matches at home, Mandhana played a major role in both of the wins. She scored an unbeaten 80 not in a successful chase of 158 in the second ODI that helped them level the series and followed that with another unbeaten innings - 48* - to lead them to another win in the final T20I of the tour.

The 25-year-old Mandhana showd her batting chops in the red-ball format as well. She played a sublime innings of 78 in the first innings of the one-off Test against England which ended in a draw.

The top-order batter then played an important knock of 49 in India’s only win in the ODI series of the tour . Her 15-ball 29 and fifty in the T20I series went in vain though as India fell short in both the matches and lost the series 2-1.

Mandhana was in good touch in the series against Australia, starting with the ODI series where she scored 86 in the second ODI. She then struck a memorable maiden century in the only Test of the tour and was awarded the Player of the Match. She scored her second T20I fifty of the year in the final T20I, though India fell short and lost the series 2-0.

However, her performance in the one-off Test in Australia, India women team’s first-ever pink-ball contest, was by the most memorable. The left-hander played her natural game to begin with, and scored a run-a-ball half-century, playing with caution under the lights.

Mandhana was caught on 80, but was given a reprieve after Ellyse Perry overstepped. She made the most of the lifeline, reaching her first Test century in style with a boundary. Her innings finally came to an end at 127, after putting India in a strong position. The match ended in a draw, and Mandhana was declared the Player of the Match.

