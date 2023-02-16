India's Special 'Fruit Break' During ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Game Against West Indies

Team India registered their second consecutive victory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday, February 15. The Indian side defeated West Indies by 6 wickets in a crucial Group B fixture at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. India’s impressive show with the ball ensured to restrict of West Indies to just 118 runs. But apart from the cricketing action, the match also made it to headlines, thanks to unique drinks breaks during the West Indies innings. Excerpts of the unusual break t were shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Instagram page. The video opens with a substitute player bringing a tray full of fruits to the field. On-field cricketers including Smriti Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, pacer Renuka Singh and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh came running to the fruit tray.

Advertisement

Coming back to the game, West Indies lost their captain Hayley Matthews early in the innings as Pooja Vastrakar sent her off for only 2 runs in the second over. Following the opening blow, Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle together played well-composed innings, stitching an important 73-run stand. India spinner Deepti Sharma, who wrapped up the game with a three-wicket haul, got rid of the pair in the 14th over.

While Taylor missed her half-century by 8 runs, Campbelle contributed 30 runs to the scoresheet. After their dismissal, it was nothing but a come-and-go situation for the other Caribbean batters as they concluded their innings for 118 runs losing 6 wickets till the end.

India opener Shafali Verma had a great start to the innings, scoring 28 runs in 23 deliveries. However, Mandhana, who missed the Pakistan game due to a finger injury, failed to produce anything special in her first appearance of this T20 World Cup. She spent a little time on the crease and could only make 7 runs. A match-winning partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 42) and Richa Ghosh (44 off 32) ultimately helped India bring the target down in 18.1 overs.

Advertisement

In their upcoming assignment, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will square off against powerhouse England on 18 February at Saint George’s Park.

Get the latest Cricket News here