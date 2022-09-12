India's Squad For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit to Lead as Bumrah And Harshal Return; Shami And Chahar in Standby List

The BCCI on Monday named a 15-man squad to be led by Rohit Sharma for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia in October-November. KL Rahul will continue to be the vice-captain in a star-studded squad that has seen the return of fit-again pace bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

The selection is on expected line with Rohit, Virat Kohli, Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda named named as specialist batters. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are the two allrounders in the squad.

Rishabh Pant and veteran Dinesh Karthik have been named as the two wicketkeepers. In a good news for the Indian team though Bumrah and Harshal have regained full fitness and will form the core of their pace attack that also comprises Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been rewarded for his impressive start to international career and will provide a different dimension to the team’s pace attack.

Spin department will be manned by veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal with assistance from Axar and part-timer Hooda.

Avesh Khan is the lone member of the Asia Cup squad who seems to have been snubbed while Ravindra Jadeja is out with injury.

Deepak Chahar and young spinner Ravi Bishnoi have been named in the standby list alongside Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

The T20 World Cup will get underway from October 16 with the final slated for November 13. India have been pooled in Group 2 alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers.

India open their campaign on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Pakistan. Last year, India exited from the group stage itself after losing their opening two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand.

