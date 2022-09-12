India's T20 World Cup Squad Likely to be Announced, Selectors to Meet in the Afteroon Today: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the squad for the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. It has been learned that the committee of selectors is scheduled to hold a meeting in the afternoon where a decision will be taken on the final fifteen for the mega ICC event, starting October 16 in Australia.

Ever since Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid came at the helm, the Indian team management has been testing its large pool of talented players at different positions. The Indian skipper has often stated in public that the T20 World Cup Down Under is their ultimate goal and hence, they are trying out every possible option to have the best resource available across departments.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel Complete Rehab at NCA, Set to Return for T20 World Cup - Report

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a few Indian cricket journalists have shared source-based information on social media. It has been learned that Mohammad Shami, who missed out on a spot in the Asia Cup 2022 squad, is back in the reckoning. The selectors would also review India’s exit from the continental cricketing tournament after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 round.

India may not have succeeded in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 but the tournament would help the selectors get a clear picture before listing 15 players for T20 World Cup. While special attention has to be given to the bowling unit, the biggest positive for the team was the return of Virat Kohli’s form.

After scoring back-to-back fifties, against Hong Kong and Pakistan, the former Indian scored an unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries in the last Super 4 game against Afghanistan. It was not just his 71st international century but also the first in the shortest format of the game.

Earlier on Sunday, Cricbuzz reported that Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have bowled normally at the NCA recently and have finished their rehab. Both didn’t feature in the Asian multi-nation tournament due to injuries. While Harshal suffered a side strain, Bumrah was out of action since July due to a back injury.

Advertisement

The BCCI announced that the duo is under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. But now, they seem to have regained fitness and are ready to make a comeback. However, in order to accommodate them, two places are required to be vacated.

Advertisement

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is completely out of contention as he recently underwent knee surgery. Axar Patel could be an automatic selection but then again, the selectors will have to deal with Deepak Hooda.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here