India's Vasu Vats Ruled Out of Under-19 World Cup, Aradhya Yadav Named Replacement

Aaradhya Yadav replaces Vasu Vats in India U-19 World Cup squad (Instagram/@aaradhya.yadav_3)
PTI
Updated: January 29, 2022, 11:02 IST

The ICC’s Event Technical Committee of the ongoing U-19 World Cup on Saturday approved Aaradhya Yadav as a replacement for injured all-rounder Vasu Vats in the India squad.

“Vats has sustained a hamstring injury and will be unable to take any further part in the event," the ICC said in a statement.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

India are set to face Bangladesh in the Super League semifinal here on Saturday.

More to follow…

first published: January 29, 2022, 11:02 IST