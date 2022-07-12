'India's very own Mr. 360 degree:' Big Praise For Suryakumar Yadav

India’s Suryakumar Yadav produced one of the finest knocks in

the history of T20I cricket against England in the third match of the series.

Yadav scored a 55-ball 117 but his innings eventually went in vain as India had

to endure a defeat by 17 runs. His superb batting won him plaudits from many

former cricketers and experts. Former India batter Aakash Chopra talked about

the knock and claimed that Suryakumar Yadav is a 360-degree player.

“Surya’s knock was not just bravado but also a lot about

the game sense…knowing where the fielders were…and where the bowlers were

likely to bowl. He’s India’s very own Mr. 360 degrees," Chopra said on the

Koo app.

Apart from Aakash Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina were

also impressed by Suryakumar Yadav’s incredible batting.Tendulkar, on Twitter, pointed out the sheer brilliance of Yadav’s scoop shots over the point region. “Amazing Suryakumar Yadav! There were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoop sixes over point were just spectacular," he wrote.

After his memorable knock in the third T20I against England,

Suryakumar Yadav became India’s fifth centurion in the shortest format of the

game. Previously, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda crossed the three-digit mark in T20Is. Skipper Rohit Sharma is the only batter to score four centuries in T20I.Suresh Raina congratulated the Mumbai-born batter for becoming a part of India’s elite club. “Welcome to the club Suryakumar Yadav .. Well played brother," Raina tweeted. Raina became India’s first-ever centurion in T20I cricket. The southpaw scored 101 off 60 balls against South Africa during the 2010 ICC World T20. His innings was comprised nine boundaries and five sixes.

Coming back to the match, batting first, England posted total of

215/7. While chasing a big target, India suffered an early jolt after losing

three quick wickets. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 14 boundaries and six over boundaries as he scored 117 off just 55 balls. Though, his heroics eventually failed to pay off as India could only manage to reach 198 for 9 in 20 overs.The defeat did not change the outcome of the three-match series as Rohit Sharma-led side had already won the first two matches.

