INDW vs AUSW, 2nd T20I: Here’s How Harmanpreet & Co Stun Australia in Super Over – Watch Full Action

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India won the 2nd T20I against Australia in a terrific fashion, defeating the hosts in a Super Over to level the 5-match series 1-1 on Sunday in Navi Mumbai. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana starred with a 49-ball 79, including 9 boundaries and 4 sixes, and bagged the Player of the Match award. Shafali Verma also scored a quick-fire 34 in 23 balls, but young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh kept the Indian women in the hunt.

Richa played a magnificent cameo of 26 not out in just 13 balls with the help of 3 sixes. She walked out again with Mandhana in the Super Over and began India’s batting with a majestic six. However, she fell on the next delivery, getting caught by Heather Graham.

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Highlights

India captain Harmanpreet walked in and took a quick single, handing the strike to in-form Mandhana who then smashed a boundary off the fourth ball and followed it up with a six. The duo ran for three runs on the final delivery, setting Australia a target of 21 runs.

In reply, Australia captain Alyssa Healy began with a bang, smashing Renuka Singh for a boundary over mid-off and then taking a quick single. Off the third delivery, the Indian quick made a comeback, getting Ashleigh Gardner caught by Radha Yadav. The Aussie skipper did manage to get a boundary off the fifth ball and hammered a six to end the Super Over but fell 4 runs short of the target.

Earlier, attacking fifties by Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath powered Australia Women to 187/1 against India Women. Mooney (82 not out) and McGrath (70 not out) stitched a solid unbeaten partnership of 158 runs for the second wicket against the ordinary bowling and fielding effort of India.

The victory gave the hosts an equaliser with three more matches left in the series. During the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet said the team took lessons from the loss in the opening game. However, she added that fielding is one area that the team needs to focus on.

“Fielding is something we need to keep working at, we gave too many runs today. Bowling was better today, because this wicket was too easy to bat on, nothing for the bowlers. Fielding is the only thing we need to improve from today," Harmanpreet said at the post-match show.

