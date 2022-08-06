INDW vs ENGW Probable XI for CWG 2022 Semi-final: Check Squads for India Women vs England Women 2022, August 6, Edgbaston 3:30 PM IST

India Women will take on England Women in the all-important semi-final of the Commonwealth Games on August 6. In the blockbuster semi-final, England start as the favourites. They have been unbeaten so far in CWG 2022.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have been on the money since their defeat to Australia in the first match of the campaign. They thrashed Barbados and arch-rivals Pakistan to seal their place in the semi-finals. Opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur have been solid with the bat.

Ahead of the CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women, here is all you need to know:

England Women and India Women Possible Starting XI:

England Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Boucher, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghana Singh, Renuka Singh

Schedule of the CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women

On what date will the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match be played?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be played on August 6, Saturday.

Where will the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match be played?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match begin?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on August 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

