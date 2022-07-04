INDW vs SLW: Wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia Produces Sensational Run-out to Dismiss Sri Lanka Batter - WATCH

Indian wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia displayed a brilliant presence of mind to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Anushka Sanjeewani in the second ODI match of the series. It was a clinical performance from Harmanpreet and Co. as they registered a thumping 10-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead on Monday at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium. However, it was Yastika who grabbed the limelight for producing a sensational run-out.

It was the third ball of 23rd over when Anushka defended the full-length delivery from Deepti Sharma. Yastika moved forward to collect the ball and she didn’t waste much time to hit the stumps to ran-out Anushka who was casually taking the step into the crease failed to cross the mark courtesy of a brilliant awareness from the Indian wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, Renuka Singh Thakur’s four-wicket haul followed by a record opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (94*) and Shafali Verma (71*) helped India register a comprehensive win on Monday.

Renuka was chosen Player of the match for her sensational performance with the ball. She registered a career-best four for 28 on a pitch that favoured the Indian bowlers from the word go. She rattled the Sri Lankan top order with three quick dismissals.

“I am working on my strengths and working on my variations. I am hitting the hard lengths which is helping me here. We decided to bowl first looking at the overcast weather. We thought the conditions will help us. I was told to stick to my strengths," she said in the post-match presentation.

“We have been talking about long partnerships and thankfully we got it today. I am happy with the way we batted, it was outstanding to watch," Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation. The Indian skipper also lauded the performances of the bowlers including the likes of Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, and Deepti Sharma, who with their tight bowling, ensured the hosts are bundled out for a paltry 173.

“I am very happy that the bowlers are giving breakthroughs whenever need," she added.

