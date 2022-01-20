India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Dream11, INM vs ASL Dream11 Latest Update, INM vs ASL Dream11 Win, INM vs ASL Dream11 App, INM vs ASL Dream11 2021, INM vs ASL Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, INM vs ASL Dream11 Live Streaming

INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions:

The inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket starts on January 20 with an opening game between India Maharajas and Asia Lions. The tournament will run for nine days at the Oman Cricket Stadium.

The first edition of the high-profile tournament features just three teams namely India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants. It is a great opportunity for the fans and cricket fraternity to see the stars of yesteryears play on the 22-yard pitch once again.

The first match of the league will see a lot of legendary players including Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mohammad Hafeez, Muttiah Muralitharan, and many others taking the field. Indian Maharajas will be led by Virender Sehwag while Muttiah Muralitharan has been given the responsibility of donning the skipper hat for Asia Lions.

Ahead of the match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions; here is everything you need to know:

INM vs ASL Telecast

INM vs ASL match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

INM vs ASL Live Streaming

The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

INM vs ASL Match Details

The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions contest will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 08:00 PM IST on January 20, Thursday.

INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shoaib Malik

Vice-Captain- Virender Sehwag

Suggested Playing XI for INM vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha, Kamran Akmal

Batters: Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Malik, Badrinath

All-rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Shahid Afridi

Bowlers: Muttiah Muralitharan, Munaf Patel, Shoaib Akhtar

INM vs ASL Probable XIs:

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani

Asia Lions: Muttiah Muralitharan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammed Hafeez, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul, Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c)

