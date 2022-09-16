INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Prediction: India Maharajas vs World Giants, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for INM vs WOG Legends Cricket League, INM vs WOG exhibition match, September 16, Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, 7:30 pm IST

INM VS WOG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s INM VS WOG Legends Cricket League exhibition match between India Maharajas vs World Giants:

On Friday, September 16, the Virender Sehwag-led India Maharajas will clash against Jacques Kallis’ World Giants in a special exhibition match of the Legends Cricket League Season 2. The match will take place at Kolkata’s historic Eden Gardens Stadium.

The current BCCI President and former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, was initially going to lead the India Maharajas. However, he backed out of the tournament leaving Sehwag as the man in charge. The Maharajas have a strong line-up with many of the Indian legends in their squad.

Meanwhile, the World Giants led by Kallis also boast a star-studded roster, with elite cricketers from different nations. Ace pacers Brett Lee and Dale Steyn will lead their pace attack while the batting department has legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, Herschelle Gibbs and Lendl Simmons.

Advertisement

The main tournament will start from September 17, with four sides competing in a round robin format.

Ahead of the match between India Maharajas vs World Giants; here is everything you need to know:

INM VS WOG Telecast

The match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

INM VS WOG Live Streaming

The match between India Maharajas and World Giants is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

INM VS WOG Match Details

The INM vs WOG match will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata on Friday, September 16, at 7:30 pm IST.

INM VS WOG Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Jacques Kallis

Vice-Captain: Stuart Binny

Suggested Playing XI for INM VS WOG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel

Batsmen: Virender Sehwag, Lendl Simmons, Yusuf Pathan

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Muttiah Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth

India Maharajas vs World Giants Possible Starting XI:

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny, Parthiv Patel (wk), S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha

World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Asghar Afghan, Kevin O Brien, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here