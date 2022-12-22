'Inspiring Generation Next' - Bangladesh U19 Team Meets Virat Kohli and Other Indian Cricketers

Ahead of the second Test at Sher e Bangla in Mirpur, Indian batting star Virat Kohli interacted with the members of Bangladesh’s U-19 team. Kohli, along with Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant, was seen posing for a picture with young cricketers after India’s training session.

Photos from the special meeting were posted on Twitter by BCCI with a caption that read, “Inspiring generation next".

The former Indian captain didn’t have the best of times on the pitch in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Kohli got out for one run in the first innings and managed an innings of 19 not out in the second one.

The star batter would be hoping to make a statement in the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium, Dhaka.

Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, had an amazing time on the field in the first Test. The 28-year-old spinner baffled the Bangladeshi batters picking up 5-40 as well as scoring a decent 40 runs with the bat in his first innings. Kuldeep managed to influence the game further with his spell of 3-73 in the second innings. His exploits on the field earned him the ‘Player of the Match award.

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 46 runs from 45 balls with a strike rate of 102.22 in the first innings.

India cruised to a dominant 188-run victory over the hosts.

Winning the toss in the second Test, Bangladesh chose to bat first. The hosts have scored 130 at the loss of four wickets in 40 overs. Making a comeback to the team, Jaydev Unadkat picked two wickets R. Ashwin and Umesh Yadav claimed a wicket each

KL Rahul and Co. would be looking to clinch a clean sweep in the series in a bid to cement their place in the World Test Championship final.

India is currently placed second in the ICC Test rankings with a rating of 114, with only Australia possessing a superior rating of 130. The Indians would slightly favour their chances as Bangladesh has never defeated them in 12 Test matches that have been played between both nations to date.

