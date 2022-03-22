Interim coach Paul Collingwood wants to make England’s coaching role permanent

Former England cricketer Paul Collingwood was named his national team’s interim coach last month following the departure of Chris Silverwood. The 47-year-old stepped down from England’s head coach after a humiliating 0-4 loss in the high-profiled 2021-22 Ashes series. Collingwood was named England’s interim coach for the three-match Test series against West Indies.

Now, Collingwood has expressed his desire to become England’s permanent head coach. He has also been given the perfect platform to showcase his credential in-form of the ongoing red-ball series between England and the West Indies.

He made the remark during an interview with BBC sports, saying that he always loved working with the national team. Reflecting upon his side’s performance in the Caribbean, he said that the team is moving in the right direction.

“I’ve always loved working with England, and as long as I can make a difference, I’ll be happy," he said, before adding, “It depends on what job is offered. We don’t know until a managing director comes in. We will have to wait and see."

The 45-year-old also insisted that as of now as an interim coach, his job is to pass the team in a “better, stronger place". He further said that the improvement in the English side is also visible.

The three-match series between West Indies and England are currently locked at a stalemate as the first two games of the tournament ended in a draw. Speaking about the third game, Collingwood said that they will look to finish the series on a high note by winning the last match and in the process clinching the tournament 1-0.

And, if the England side under the guidance of Collingwood will be able to take the series, it will further strengthen his position for the permanent job.

It must be mentioned that England have lost its last three-Test series at the hands of Australia, India and New Zealand.England’s last Test victory in the Caribbean came in 2003-04 when they defeated West Indies 3-0 in four-match series.

