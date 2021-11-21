From the high of winning its first T20 World Cup last Sunday to the low of losing its Test captain Tim Paine to sexting scandal ahead of the Ashes series, Australian cricket has seen it all in a space of five days. Sridharan Sriram, a 45-year-old member of the coaching staff with the Australian team said that the quicker the Australian came out of the Paine issue, the better for the team ahead of the Ashes.

For now, the former India left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner is quietly soaking in the joy of being a part of the Australian T20 World Cup-winning team at his home in Chennai and also planning strategy for Australia’s Ashes campaign by being in constant touch with their head coach, Justin Langer. Due to travel restrictions to Australia, Sriram would not be physically present with the team for the early part of the Ashes campaign and hopes to join them in 2022 when the country opens up for Indian passport holders.

In this exclusive chat with Cricketnext.com, Sriram talks about Australia’s T20 World Cup triumph and also about Rahul Dravid taking over as Team India coach.

>Excerpts:

>How does it feel to be a part of the World Cup winning team?

It is an amazing feeling. For anything, if you are on top of the world, it feels great, obviously. Even though all the credit goes to the players, to be a part of the team is a very proud feeling.

>It took Australia seven T20 World Cups to win their maiden title to add to the five ODI World Cup wins. What made the difference in winning now compared to the previous six attempts?

I was a part of the previous attempt in 2016, definitely. But before that, I don’t know as I was not there. What happened this time was that we were very clear on our strategy, how we were going to approach the World Cup, the roles everybody has got. There was a lot of clarity leading into the World Cup. Even though a lot of the players were not part of the last two series before the World Cup, in the West Indies and Bangladesh, it was very clear what role a Glenn Maxwell or a Steve Smith would play, what role we had for Mitchell Marsh or for that matter for David Warner and Aaron Finch. We knew the exact positions where everybody was going to play and the roles we expected them to execute. Even though from the outside it did not look like there was a lot of clarity, internally, there was a lot of clarity.

>The run up to the World Cup was not as desired for Australia, losing 1-4 in the West Indies and 1-4 in Bangladesh. Did that dent the Australian preparations? How did the team rise from those defeats?

I don’t think that hampered Australia’s preparations. The last two series were different entities altogether. Having to build up a bench strength was something that Cricket Australia was very clear in doing. We were very confident in the players. When you have Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith coming in, their quality is undisputable. We knew exactly they were coming in and the roles they were going to play.

>The idea behind sending Mitch Marsh at No. 3 has worked wonders for the team. Can you say how that move came about?

Justin Langer should get credit for this. It was the coach’s decision. He saw Mitchell Marsh as a brilliant player of fast bowling. He has played Test cricket, so he can play against quality pace, likes the ball coming on to the bat and has the power to take on Power Play overs. If an early wicket falls, he has the power to counter attack. Langer saw all the attributes in Marsh and initiated to get him at No. 3, and it worked.

>Did Marsh take time to adjust to this role?

I think he loves that role. He likes to go in early. He has done that in Big Bash League. He embraced it and was very excited when he got this position.

>David Warner emerged player of the tournament. How did he recover from whatever happened during the IPL in UAE, being dropped from the squad? What was Warner’s mental state going into the World Cup?

That is the best thing about David Warner. Nothing affects him. We all knew that he was going to score runs. Even before the tournament started, we all knew what he was capable of. I was telling everybody that we were not worried at all about Warner. If you see, in the IPL second leg (in two matches that he played) he got out early for 0 and 2. We knew that if he gets a couple of boundaries early, he sets the tempo of the game. Once he starts scoring, the team automatically does well. He sets the tone very early. Even in the final, the way he played Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, he took the game away from New Zealand. If Finch and Marsh were there, being right-handers, Sodhi and Santner would have been a lot more effective. But Warner, the way he played them, turned the game away for the Kiwis. Even against Pakistan in the semifinal, the way he played Imad Wasim was brilliant. We can talk about match-ups. But to execute that in the middle under pressure, against your right match-ups that is what great players do. And that is what makes Warner special.

>He must also be mentally tough and his experience would have come in handy, isn’t it? For a senior pro to be dropped from an IPL franchise and to comeback the way he did, wearing the Australia colours takes him to a different level, doesn’t it?

I was talking to him so much. He was not at all affected. He was normal. He was very confident of coming and doing well. He never doubted himself. In the IPL, he failed in two matches. He came into the World Cup on the backdrop of two failures. He has always been a committed cricketer, very confident of his skill sets. I don’t think there was anything different. From whatever I have seen him for Australia, he was the same, always positive, not once being negative of anything.

>Where does that (Marsh at No. 3) leave Steve Smith going forward in T20Is? Is he still a key figure in T20s?

In the World Cup, Smith’s role was to be ‘Mr Fix It’. If Australia lost early wickets, that’s when Smith would bat early and repair the damage. Otherwise, Maxwell would go up, Marcus Stoinis would go ahead of him. It was very clear as to what his role was. That is very important in T20s. If you see West Indies, the way they lost, they did not have the man who could stabilise the innings. Everybody cannot play in the same tempo. If there is something on the wicket, or if you lose early wickets or if the team is chasing a score, you need the experience of Steve Smith to go in early, soak in the pressure and play the situation. There is always a value for players in their respective roles.

>How crucial was Adam Zampa in the T20 triumph for Australia?

He has had a good run for a couple of years, no doubt about it. What has changed is that technically, he is a lot more solid with his action, gives a lot more revs on the ball, his confidence level is high, his planning has been very good, he is very meticulous, sits down for every game and knows exactly what every opposition batter does, knows what line to bowl, the angle, whether he sweeps fine, sweeps square, slog sweeps, attention to detail was very important. He has done well in the last couple of years. Investing time into strategy has held him in good stead along with the technical solidity that he has. My conversations with him have been very good. My role is to make him technically as strong as possible. He has got people helping him back in Australia. But I think he trusts me a lot as well. Whenever he bowls in the nets, he just keeps a track of a few boxes that he has to tick off like his running technique, his loading. He sits down with me for every planning session, every opposition batter we go through. I have done a lot of homework, studying every batter, where they score, what they have done against leg-spin. That way, we work well together.

>Is Zampa only looked as a limited-overs specialist? Where does he stand as far as Test cricket is concerned?

That is the question you have to ask the selectors. I don’t have a say in selection. He is keen on playing Test cricket. But the thing is does he have the time to play domestic first-class cricket. In the last couple of years, he has played very few first-class Shield cricket (his last first-class match was in Nov-Dec 2019). Whether that is a selection criteria, I don’t know. That is the conversation he has to have with the selectors and his own state, where they see him. Now he is with New South Wales (back from South Australia in June 2020), which has Nathan Lyon.

>Another player you closely work with is Matthew Wade, and he won the semifinal for Australia with that knock. Do you specifically work with him on those scoop shots that worked against Shaheen Afridi?

He has always played that shot. That is one of his strengths. He is someone who likes to use the pace. Being short, his centre of gravity is low, getting down is easy for him. He practices that shot a lot. It was not something out of the blue that he has done. We were actually telling him that he should be playing that shot more often.

>Wade plans to retire after next year’s T20 World Cup…

He still has one more year. I think he may have an important role to play in the 2023 (ODI) World Cup in India. He has got the experience to play, having played in the World Cups, having played in the sub-continent, he may be useful in the 2023 World Cup. But to end his career is his call. If he keeps fit, I don’t see any reason why he cannot carry on.

>What can this T20 World Cup win do to Australia? How special, or is just another tournament win?

Australia was very eager to win the T20 World Cup. That was one World Cup that they have not won previously. Before the tournament, Justin Langer said ‘this is the tournament that we have never won, we have the talent and the ammunition in this room to win this’. Definitely, it meant a lot to a lot of people to win the World Cup. That put an end to a lot of chatter in the world about the Australian T20 side. There was talk about Australia being behind in T20 cricket and that England are way ahead. Especially in the group stages, England beat us comfortably, so there was a lot of talk about Australia needing to rethink its T20 strategy. I think this win will put to rest a lot of chatter. Within the team, the belief that they can be the world’s best was very important. You can have individual champion players but to put it all together and win the World Cup brings the team a lot closer. Also, the belief in the team goes high.

>It was felt that the team desperately wanted to win the T20 World Cup in the previous editions. But in this edition, that desperation was not shown openly and that the team took one match at a time. Is it a fair thought?

Definitely one game at a time. We first wanted to qualify because our group was very strong with England, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Even Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in those conditions were quite strong. You cannot take anyone for granted. Until we qualified for the semifinals, there was no mention of winning the World Cup. When it came to the semifinals, Pakistan had never lost a game in Dubai since 2016. We had to really do something special to beat Pakistan. We were going in against all odds. Once we came to the final, we were confident we could win. We were not worried about the toss. A lot of talk was around the toss. Even Finchy was saying that even if we batted first, we would win the game. We could not take anything for granted. We had to take one match at a time, one innings at a time.

>Does the T20 World Cup win boost Australia’s chances that much more in the Ashes?

The confidence level is very high. It is also a very important series for England, don’t forget that. They are coming off a tough series against India that they are trailing 1-2 with one more to go (next year). They had a lot of expectations in the World Cup, being the best white-ball team in the world. With Ben Stokes coming back, it makes for an unbelievable summer.

>How did you take to the news of Tim Paine resigning from Test captaincy for his sexting scandal?

I came to know through the media. I have not been in touch with him. I might send him a text later. It is very disappointing for everyone. As a team, Australia have to deal with it. To come out of it, given the importance of the series that is coming up, the quicker they deal with it, the better. Given the space in which Australia is, they will come out of it quicker.

>You have played alongside Rahul Dravid. How do you look at him as India coach?

It is only very good for Indian cricket. For the talent that India have got, to have someone like Rahul who has been through it, done it, who has come up the hard way, he knows the value of the India cap, it will instil the pride to play for India. Ravichandran Ashwin has nailed it on the head saying about the process and about enjoying the journey more than the results. His planning and preparations will be very methodical, to the point, a lot of planning will go into it, he will leave no stone unturned and will tick all the boxes when it comes to preparation. Players could not have asked for more.

>What makes Dravid a good coach? What can we expect from him and how different would he be compared to the recent past coaches like Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble?

I don’t know. I have not worked with Ravi bhai or have not watched Anil a lot in terms of his coaching. But having known Rahul, he will try to bring in a calm and steady atmosphere, instil good values and pride to play for the India cap. He really bleeds blue. The way he represented the country, he will instil these values in the team. He will do all the background work in terms of preparations, be very hardworking like the way he played the game.

