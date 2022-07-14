‘Introducing Trinity Thea Uthappa’: Robin Uthappa Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal have welcomed their second child. The Chennai Super Kings batter uploaded a photo on Instagram to share the good news with his fans. The couple has named the little girl, Trinity Thea Uthappa.

Alongside the adorable snap, Uthappa wrote, “With hearts that are full we’d love to introduce the newest angel in our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea Uthappa. We’re so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother."

Congratulatory wishes started to pour in from friends and fans, with KL Rahul leading the way in the comments section. Rahul was all hearts at Uthappa’s post. Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, and several other cricketers dropped congratulatory messages on the post.

Uthappa’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also penned a witty post to announce that “Trinity has come fourth." Sharing Uthappa’s family photo, CSK wrote, “Trinity comes fo(u)rth. Welcome to the world and take your place, little Lione."

Uthappa and Shheethal’s first experience with parenthood dates back to 2017 with the couple welcomed their first child, Neal Nolan Uthappa. During the second pregnancy, they left fans spellbound with the stunning maternity photo shoot. The cricketer has also shared pictures from their baby shower on Instagram. The two, dressed in red T-shirts, are seen cutting into a cake. The side note read, " Celebrating our special day with some of our favourite humans. Thank you all for always being there for us. We love you so much."

Uthappa was last seen in action during the 15th season of IPL. Having assisted CSK in clinching the 2021 title, Uthappa was roped into the squad for IPL 2022 as well. Unfortunately, things didn’t go in their favour. IPL 2022 ended up being the worst season for the defending champions. CSK registered only four wins out of the 14 matches they played.

However, Uthappa was able to flaunt his batting prowess in the first couple of games. He scored a few half-centuries and even registered his highest score in the IPL, with a 50-ball 88 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Along with CSK, Uthappa’s game also went out of the window. He ended the season with 230 runs from 12 games at an average of 20.91 and a strike rate of 134.50.

