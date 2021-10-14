IPL 2021: Bromance Alert! Pic of Avesh Khan Feeding Venkatesh Iyer Goes Viral

In a must-win high-octane battle between Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders and Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals, a rather friendly gesture has caught everyone’s eyes involving a bromance between two emerging players of the opposite teams. KKR shared an image of Delhi pacer Avesh Khan feeding Venkatesh Iyer with his hands. Khan can be seen holding the plate and feeding Iyer with the spoon. “Tera yaar hoon main," read the caption to the image. Fans could not resist adoring this sweet occasion and expressed their heart out with interesting comments.

>IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Advertisement

A fan commented on the heart-warming gesture saying, “Wow ye sab dekh ke bohot accha lagta hai dil se." Another Instagram user called it the “Beauty Of IPL."

Some Instagrammers made cheeky comments, jokingly asking the bowler if he gave Iyer something unhealthy to eat before the game. “Kuchaesa wesa to nhi khila diya na," the fun comment read. Another user, on a lighter note, wished the food does not do anything funny to Iyer’s stomach. “Pet kharab nahikrva de yeh @kkriders ( just joking)," the comment read.

Putting these doubts to rest, both players gave their best on the field and performed exceptionally well in the second qualifier. Continuing his good run with the ball, Khanput up an economical performance giving away just 22 runs and taking the important wicket of Shubhman Gill to bring his team back into the match. The bowler although could not do enough to take his team home as DC was knocked out of the competition by KKR who won the thriller with a second-last ball six from Rahul Tripathi to chase down the 135-run-total.

Iyer was the highest scorer of the game with his quick knock of 55 runs off 41 balls winning not just the match but also the player of the match award.

Both Khan and Iyer have been asked to stay back in UAE after the IPL to assist the Indian team in their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup starting on October 17 in UAE and Oman.

Iyer has a big challenge before that to help his team win their third title against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on October 15. The final will start at 7:30 pm.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here