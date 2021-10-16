IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan 'Extremely Proud' of The Fight KKR Showed in Second Half

Kolkata Knight Riders may have fallen at the final hurdle allowing Chennai Super Kings to take the IPL 2021 trophy but the team is ‘extremely proud’ of the manner in which they reignited their campaign to storm into the summit clash. In the first half of the season, Eoin Morgan’s men managed just two wins out of seven and looked like a deflated team that was miles away from making the cut for playoffs, let alone even competing in the final.

However, they bounced back in supreme fashion and despite an untimely injury to their allrounder Andre Russell, they got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator and then edged past Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier.

“We are extremely proud of the fight we have shown," KKR captain Morgan said at the post-match presentation. “The character and fight is (our) trademark. Our owners - Shahrukh (Khan), Venky (Mysore) have been absolutely outstanding."

CSK posted a challenging 192/3 after being asked to bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. And KKR did got off to an excellent start with their openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer adding 91 runs.

“Guys fought incredibly hard and performed. Iyer and Gill have been outstanding. Ventakesh is new to this platform. They have been the cornerstone of our batting. (Rahul)Tripathi left everything out there today. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury," Morgan said.

KKR finished with 165/9 with CSK winning by 27 runs to clinch the title.

KKR coach Brendon McCullum echoed Morgan’s thoughts.

“We are super proud of what all the guys did," McCullum said. “Congratulations to Super Kings, and their leaders. Just an amazing journey, and some things we can remember for a long time. When you fall at final hurdle, there is always a sense of what if. The way the guys stepped up and performed - particularly the young Indian guys. Big shout out to the owners, they give us immense support."

