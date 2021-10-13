IPL 2021: Fans Go Crazy in Cinema Hall after MS Dhoni's Victorious Knock in Qualifier 1

In the first qualifier played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, Indian legend MS Dhoni turned back the clock and finished the game in his own style to take his team to their 9th IPL final. With 13 needed off the last over, the master finisher chased down the 172-run-target in 4 balls with 2 spare and 4 wickets in hand. This made all CSK fans break into celebrations and one such video was shared by a Twitter user of a cinema hall, where fans went crazy after Dhoni’s victorious knock.

Shared with the caption, “This happened few mins ago @LACinemaTrichy," the video is of the LA Cinema of Tiruchirapalli.

Advertisement

Dhoni was not having a good IPL run with the bat for the past two seasons. This is the reason it was courageous of captain cool to come in ahead of the in-form Ravindra Jadeja with CSK needing 24 runs off 11 balls.

Coming in to bat in the 19th over, Dhonistarted with a dot off Avesh Khan, but on the very next ball smashed a long 6 over the deep mid-wicket boundary. Dhoni did not look back after that and brought down the equation to 13 runs required in the last 6 balls, which CSK achieved in just 4 balls with the help of 3 boundaries from Dhoni and a wide from Delhi bowler Tom Curran.

Earlier in the game, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals posted a 172-run-total on the board with opener Prithvi Shaw and skipper scoring quick half-centuries. In response, a memorable stand between Rituraj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa ensured a great run-chase by the yellow brigade. Gaikwad made 70 runs off 50 balls and Uthappa contributed 63 runs off 44 deliveries.

CSK will now face the winner of the second qualifier between Delhi Capitals and Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL trophy on October 15. The second qualifier amid DC and KKR will commence from 7:30 pm on Wednesday, October 13.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here