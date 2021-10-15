IPL 2021, Final: MS Dhoni First Cricketer to Feature in 300 T20 Games as Skipper

MS Dhoni has become the only player to feature in 300 T20s as captain. He represented CSK and India during his long career; his India win percentage was 59.79. Dhoni has led CSK in 213 matches, won 130 and lost 81. Meanwhile he led India to 41 wins and 28 losses. This is also his ninth final for CSK and he would like to end the game on a high, winning the IPL trophy. Dhoni left India T20 captaincy back in January 2017 as he led India to its first ever T20 World Cup in 2007. He had a long career leading CSK in 213 matches which was followed by 98 games for India. He also led Rising Pune Supergiants (which is now defunct) for 30 games. He was also Jharkhand T20 captain for four games. He is closely followed by Darren Sammy from West Indies who featured in 208 games as skipper. India’s Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir comes to the list next with 170 and 153 games, respectively.

>T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni Won’t Charge Any Fee for Being Mentor of Indian Team, Says Sourav Ganguly

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not charge any fee for mentoring the Indian cricket team during this month’s T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Tuesday. The iconic former captain was brought in as mentor by the BCCI last month when it announced the squad for the mega-event, scheduled to start October 17. “Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team," Ganguly said. The 40-year-old Dhoni retired from international cricket last year, his last India game being the 2019 World Cup semi-final, which the team lost to New Zealand.

