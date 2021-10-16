IPL 2021 Final: We Knew Their Lower Order Wasn't Performing: Deepak Chahar

It was a big night for CSK, but it was something bigger for young Ruturaj Gaikwad who has just won the Orange Cap. Gaikwad started the tournament with a bang against Mumbai Indians where his team was down in the dumps. He had managed to save his side with a solid seventy. From that point on, neither CSK, nor he looked backwards. The youngster reflected after his team completed a turnaround, beating KKR by 27 runs.

>Leaving a Legacy? MS Dhoni Says He Still Has Not Left Anything Behind

Advertisement

“It is top of the moon feeling to win the orange cap and win the IPL. It is very very satisfying to win the IPL. It feels great. We didn’t have a great season. Coming here, everyone believed and we are here. When you are performing well, you are confident on your lesser risk shots. You need to make sure you are there till the end."

Meanwhile for Deepak Chahar this season will be special too. Although he would have liked to perform a bit better in the big final where he went wicketless in his first three overs. “We have had many ups and downs. Very happy that we finished well. Happy to be on the winning side in my 4th IPL final. There was dew. But we handled pressure thanks to the experience," Chahar said.

>Champions CSK’s Incredible Journey of Belief Set in Stone

He added that the team knew KKR lower order might not perform well under pressure. KKR had a great start to the innings with their openers running away with the game. But once Shardul Thakur removed Venkatesh Iyer, they imploded. “We were on the look out for a wicket because we knew their lower order wasn’t performing. We had a bad season last season but we had the confidence to do well this season. We all play for MS as he is the captain of the ship."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here