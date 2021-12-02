IPL 2021: I Feel at Home Being a Part of KKR - Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was among the four players retained by two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The youngster will be paid a colossal sum of Rs 8 crore by the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise for the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Going by his performance during IPL 2021 and the lack of genuine seam-bowling all-rounder in India’s domestic set-up, it would not be wrong to say that could have fetched more money, had he gone to the auction pool. But the Venkatesh Iyer is happy with KKR as he feels at home with them.

Venkatesh said the backing of the KKR support staff played a huge role in his breakout season, which led to his selection in India’s limited-overs squad. Venkatesh recently received his maiden Indian call-up during the recently concluded three-match T20I series. He made his debut during the opening game of the series and scored four runs before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner.

“I am really happy to be back, KKR is the franchise that gave me my big break and introduced me to the world of cricket," he said in a video posted on Twitter by KKR.

The Indore-born cricketer also expressed his gratitude to KKR management for putting their faith in him and added that he is looking forward to playing in a packed Eden Gardens stadium.

Venkatesh Iyer played 10 games in the most recent edition of IPL and amassed 370 runs at an impressive average of 41.11. He also picked three wickets at an average of 23 in four games he bowled.

Other than Venkatesh, KKR have also retained mystery all-rounder Varun Chakravarthy and the West Indies duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. KKR had retained the services of Narine and Russell during the 2018 IPL retention as well.

