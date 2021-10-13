IPL 2021: KKR May Not Retain Eoin Morgan Ahead of Mega Auction, Says Virender Sehwag

Staging a stupendous comeback in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders are just two wins away from winning the title. They eliminated the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore to get a game against Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier the winner of which will face Chennai Super Kings in the final.

However, the form of their captain Eoin Morgan is a major cause of concern and India batting legend Virender Sehwag feels that the Englishman hasn’t done enough with the bat do merit a place in KKR setup next season.

Looking at the disappointing contribution of Morgan of just 124 runs from 15 games with an average of 12.40, Sehwag even feels that the Kolkata franchise will not even retain their captain ahead of the mega auction next year.

Referring to his public spat with Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after the game between two sides, Sehwag said that the England limited-overs captain has not done much in the tournament apart from talking.

Sehwag even suspects if KKR will pick him ever again.

Known for his sharp analysis, Sehwag also came down heavily on Royal Challengers Bangalore allrounder Daniel Christian who bowled the last over in the losing cause against KKR.

Sehwag said that the RCB could have only defended the required runs in the last over if Christian was bowling to himself.

Meanwhile, he thinks that Morgan’s poor form might get exposed to the exceptional Delhi bowling unit causing a big disadvantage to KKR in the second qualifier.

Morgan’s form is also a worry for the England side who are set to feature in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup would also want their captain to return to form.

