KKR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Kolkata Knight Riders Enter Final Beating Delhi Capitals in Last-over Thriller

Hugs all around in Kolkata Knight Riders dug-out. Disappointment in Delhi Capitals camp. This was going one way but final three over of the innings turned the contest around with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Norje and Ravichandran Ashwin bowling their hearts out to now allow KKR a free ride. Defending seven in the final over. Ashwin took two wickets in two deliveries, leaving KKR needing six off two. However, Rahul Tripathi ensured no more twist as he smoked a six off the penultimate delivery to break DC's heart. KKR (136/7) in 19.5 overs beat DC (135/5) in 20 overs.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: SIX! Rahul Tripathi seals the deal with a bang. A short delivery and Tripathi launches it high over long-off for a three-wicket win. KKR will face CSK in the final.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! Sunil Narine goes for a big shot and doesn't get enough power behind and holes out to long-off fielder for a first-bal duck. Ashwin on a hat-trick. KKR need 6 off 2 now.
DC vs KKR Live Score: OUT! Oh my, Ravichandran Ashwin has trapped Shakib Al Hasan lbw on 0. This was as plumb as it can get. Kolkata Knight Riders need 6 off three now.
What a superb 19th over from Nortje. Just three runs and a wicket in it. Had it not been for a misfield from Shreyas Iyer, there would be just one run in it. All boils down to Ravichandran Ashwin now.
KKR vs DC Live Score: OUT! What is happening here? Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their captain Eoin Morgan for a three-ball duck. Anrich Nortje has deliveres a body blow. This isn't over folks. Not yet. KKR need 7 off 6 now.
IPL 2021 Live Score: OUT! Is there some late twist in the tale? Kagiso Rabada after bowling four dot balls allows a single and then draws an inside edge from the bat of Dinesh Karthik to have him bowled for a duck. KKR 126/4 in 18 overs, chasing 136.
KKR need 11 runs in 18 balls.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! Shubman Gill goes after a widish delivery from Avesh Khan and gets an outside edge to be out caught-behind for run-a-ball 46. No celebration from Avesh as he instantly turns away to head back to his marker. KKR 125/3 in 16.4 overs, chasing 136.
DC vs KKR Live Score: OUT! Nitish Rana pulls and holes out to Shimron Hetmyer at fine leg. A wicket for Anrich Nortje. Rana scored 13 off 12. KKR have lost their second wicket. They need 13 runs off 24 deliveries with eight wickets remaining. Time-out.
KKR vs DC Live Score: Five runs from the over of Avesh Khan. KKR 113/1. They need 23 runs in 30 deliveries.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Rana dropped on 9! Oh well, that effort from Ravichandran Ashwin in the deep tells you how deflated Delhi Capitals are right now. Looks like they have given up. He slices the first delivery from Avesh Khan to third man where Ashwin drops a sitter.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Nitish Rana, the new man in the middle. wants to end this early. Tossed up and the lefty launches it over Axar Patel's head for a maximum. 10 runs from the over. KKR 108/1 in 14 overs.
100 up for KKR in 13.2 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! Venkatesh Iyer out on 55. And it's Kagiso Rabada who has struck for the first time after going wicketless for four matches. A breakthrough for Delhi but is it too little too late? Iyer struck four fours and three sixes during his 41-ball stay. KKR 96/1 in 12.2 overs, chasing 136.
DC vs KKR Live Score: Four runs from the over of Axar Patel. Kolkata Knight Riders need 44 runs in 48 balls. This contest is heading just one way right now. Will KKR win by 10 wickets? At the moment, it doesn't look like that any Delhi bowler can induce a mistake from either Venkatesh Iyer or Shumban Gill.
FIFTY for Venkatesh Iyer. What an inclusion he has proved to be for Kolkata Knight Riders in the UAE leg. Reached the milestone in just 38 deliveries. He has so far struck three fours and as many sixes. What difficult pitch?
KKR vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals look rattled. Their best bowler of the season Anrich Nortje is copping punishment and is being erratic tonight. Venkatesh Iyer slices one over point for a four and then Nortje ends up bowling a wide which evades everyone and results in five wides. 12 runs from the over. KKR 88/0 in 11 overs, chasing 136.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Axar Patel returns and Venkatesh Iyer greets him with a six over deep mid-wicket region. This is proving to be a comfortable chase for the Knight Riders. Nine runs from the over. KKR 76/0 in 10 overs, chasing 136.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Ashwin continues. Six runs off his third over. Still no wickets for Delhi. This match is headed towards one direction from hereon unless something dramatic happens in the next few over. KKR 67/0 in 9 overs, chasing 136.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Kagiso Rabada much better in his second over. Five runs off it. But Kolkata need 75 runs in 72 balls with all 10 wickets intact. Delhi need wickets and in heaps to build pressure. This game will slip further away from them quickly. It already has.
DC vs KKR Live Score: Ravichandran Ashwin is back into action. The fielding restrictions have been lifted. Will be interesting to see how Kolkata now approach their chase after a terrific start in the Powerplay. Five runs from the over. KKR 56/0 in 7 overs, chasing 136.
End of time-out.
KKR vs DC Live Score: A flick for four off the first delivery of the final Powerplay over. Another productive over for KKR. Nine runs from Avesh Khan's second over. KKR 51/0 in Powerplay
50 up for Kolkata Knight Riders in 5.4 overs
IPL 2021 Live Score: Another good over for Kolkata Knight Riders. Venkatesh Iyer spotted a slow delivery from Kagiso Rabada early and launched it over long-on for his second six of the innings. 12 runs from the over. Not a good start from Rabada - conceded a six, bowled two wides and dropped a catch. KKR 42/0 in 5 overs, chasing 136.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Venkatesh Iyer Dropped! Catches on follow-throughs are always difficult and Kagiso Rabada got his hands down in time but the ball popped out from his hand. Iyer was on 22.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Now Axar Patel into the attack. Venkatesh Iyer dances down the track and smacks the third delivery over mid-wicket for a maximum. Nine runs from the over. KKR 30/0 in 4 overs, chasing 136.
DC vs KKR Live Score: Avesh Khan into the attack now. Six runs from his over. He is the second-highest wicket taker of the season with 23 scalps so far. Harshal Patel with 32 wickets continues to lead the list. KKR 21/0 in 3 overs, chasing 136.
KKR vs DC Live Score: Time for some spin in Ravichandran Ashwin from the other end. Ok, so Ashwin is bowling with a slightly different action tonight. A shortish deivery and Venkatesh Iyer slog sweeps it for a four. Nine runs from the over. KKR 15/0 in 2 overs, chasing 136.
IPL 2021 Live Score: So Delhi Capitals have gone with the pace first-up. And a picture perfect cover drive from Shubman Gill off the very first delivery from Anrich Norje. Nortje does well to allow just two runs off his next five. KKR 6/0 in 1 overs, chasing 136.
Shreyas Iyer delivering the team talk in the huddle. And out walk the Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant. They have set KKR 136 to win.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer are the two Kolkata Knight Riders openers. KKR started with spin. DC have options in Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. Will they follow the suit?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: DC 135/5 in 20 overs. A strong end to the innings courtesy Shreyas Iyer who has tonked a six and a four off Shivam Mavi with Delhi adding 15 runs from the final over. The six came off the final delivery - juicy full toss deposited over deep mid-wicket region.
Six deliveries remaining. Delhi Capitals 120/5. Shreyas Iyer 17*, Axar Patel 2*
DC vs KKR Live Score: OUT! That was a suicidal attempt at stealing a single from Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer. Iyer cut this away to Varun Chakravarthy at point and set off for a single with Hetmyer making the call. He was way behind when the throw came to Dinesh Karthik. He scored 17 off 10. A big dent to DC's hopes of late flourish. Score 117/5 in 18.3 overs
KKR vs DC Live Score: Knight Riders are already feeling the heat of the no-ball that gave Shimron Hetmyer a second life. He is capitalising on it and has punished Lockie Ferguson with two booming sixes. The first over fine leg and the next over deep square leg. 15 runs from the over. KKR 114/4 in 18 overs.
100 up for Delhi Capitals in 17.1 overs.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Despite that no-ball and the resulting free-hit, not much damage done from DC batters. Seven runs from the over. DC 99/4 in 17 overs.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Shimron Hetmyer goes down on one knee and launches it to long-on where the ball is dying on the charging Shubman Gill who is brilliant to catch this just in the nick of time. Hetmyer starts walking out and has crossed the boundary. But wait, no-ball is being checked. And Varun Chakravarthy is deemed to have overstepped. No-ball and a free-hit.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Run-scoring is proving to be a hard task tonight on this Sharjah pitch. Will Kolkata Knight Riders adjust better than Delhi Capitals who at the moment are struggling. Just two runs and a wicket from the over of Lockier Ferguson. DC 92/4 in 16 overs.
DC vs KKR Live Score: OUT! Rishabh Pant holes out on 6. The Delhi Capitals skipper was looking for a big hit against Lockie Ferguson but the pace and bounce gets the better of him as he miscues and the ball balloons to mid-off where Rahul Tripathi makes no mistake. DC slip to 90/4 in 15.2 overs.
Right then. Five overs remaining. How many can DC score off them? Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are in the middle.
KKR vs DC Live Score: A good over from Varun Chakravarthy that brought KKR the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan in it. However, a misfield from Shivam Mavi in the deep allowed new man Rishabh Pant collect a four in the over. DC 90/3 in 15 overs.
IPL 2021 Live Score: OUT! Shikhar Dhawan holes out on 36. Varun Chakravarthy returns into the attack and strikes with his first delivery. Dhawan wanted to put this away with force and hence charged down the track prematurely and ends up slicing it to Shakib Al Hasanat backward point region. DC 83/3 in 14.1 overs. Time-out.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score:The length from Shivam Mavi has been just about perfect. You cannot drive, nor pull off it. DC are looking to just rotate the strike which isn't a bad strategy. Keeping the scoreboard ticking won't put unnecessary pressure. Six runs off his third over. His three overs have resulted in just 12 runs and one wicket. DC 83/2 in 14 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Four singles in the final over of Shakib Al Hasan. He hasn't taken a wicket tonight but has done the job. His figures: 4-0-28-0. DC 77/2 un 13 overs.
DC vs KKR Live Score: End of another good over from Shivam Mavi. A wicket and three runs in it. DC 73/2 in 12 overs.
KKR vs DC Live Score: OUT! Marcus Stoinis has been bowled on 18. Shivam Mavi strikes with Stoinis looking to go big and getting a faint edge with the ball uprooting the leg stump. DC 71/2 in 11.3 overs,
IPL 2021 Live Score: Five runs from the over of Sunil Narine. There was a shout for stumping with the umpire referrring it and Marcus Stoinis' leg was grounded as the bails were taken off. DC 70/1 in 11 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: So at the halfway stage, DC are 65/1. The runs haven't come easy. However, Shikhar Dhawan ended their wait for a boundary as he found the gap between long-on and mid-wicket for his first four of the night in the over of Varun Chakravarthy.
DC vs KKR Live Score: Sunil Narine back after the short-break. Much better this time from the KKR spinner. Change of pace, variations. Just three singles in it. DC 55/1 un 9 overs.
KKR vs DC Live Score: Shivam Mavi into the attack now. No room. Nothing. Just three runs off the over including one via wide. DC. 52/1 in 8 overs. Time-out.
50 up for Delhi Capitals in 7.1 overs.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Right after that missed stumped, Marcus Stoinis lifted the next delivery from Shakib Al Hasan over extra cover for his first boundary. 11 runs from the over. DC 49/1 in 7 overs.
Stumping missed! Shikhar Dhawan stepped out and Shakib Al Hasan fired it outside leg but Dinesh Karthik failed to collect the ball allowing the batter to return safely. He was on 17.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Lockie Ferguson to bowl the final over of the Powerplay. Just four runs in it. DC made 38/1 in Powerplay. So a strong comeback from Knight Riders after Shaw and Dhawan had unleashed a flurry of boundaries.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: An excellent start from Varun Chakravarthy. Two runs and the big wicket of Prithvi Shaw in it. DC 34/1 in five overs.
DC vs KKR Live Score: OUT! Prithvi Shaw trapped lbw on 18. Varun Chakravarthy strikes with his very first delivery to land the first major blow of the night on Delhi Capitals. A googly and Shaw misses with the ball crashing on the front pad. He discussed about reviewing the decision but decided against it. Shaw scored 18. DC 32/1 in 4.1 overs
KKR vs DC Live Score: Gabbar joins the fun. Sunil Narine delivers a juicy full toss and all Shikhar Dhawan had to do was time it over deep backward square leg for a six. The second is full and Dhawan slog sweeps it over backward square leg again for another six. 14 runs from the over. DC 32/0 in 4 overs.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Prithvi Shaw has had enough. He takes the aerial route and launches Shakib Al Hasan high into the Sharjah night sky for the first six of the match. And then follows that with fierce cut for a four. 12 runs from the over. DC 18/0 in 3 overs.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Lockie Ferguson joins from the other end. Pitches it full and outside off and Prithvi Shaw will feat on this as he crashes it through covers for a four. Ferguson comes back and shortens his length while increasing his pace too. Just one off his next five. Five runs from the over. DC 6/0 in 2 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Not much bounce available. Shakib Al Hasan is a tidy bowler and he does just that. Just one single in his first over, to Prithvi Shaw. DC 1/0 in 1 over.
Shakib Al Hasan with the new ball. On strike is Prithvi Shaw. Here we go.
DC vs KKR Live Score: Out walk the two umpires and so do Knight Riders cricketers led by their captain Eoin Morgan. Out walk the two Capitals openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.
KKR vs DC Live Score: So here we are. Prithvi Shaw receiving some last-minute throwdowns from Mohammed Kaif even as Kolkata Knight Riders finalise strategy with players in a huddle.
Rishabh Pant at the toss: We would have bowled first but that's something we cannot control. We needed an extra batsman, so Marcus Stoinis comes in. We are in great frame of mind, always exciting to play together, looking to have fun during the match also.
Eoin Morgan at the toss: There might be dew factor later on. We are confident as a side. Guys know their roles inside out, so hoping to come here today and produce something close to that.
DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk/captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Team Changes, DC vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders are unchanged but Delhi Capitals have shored up their batting with the inclusion of Marcus Stoinis who replaces Tom Curran.
KKR vs DC Live Score, Match Toss: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan wins the coin toss and opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.
Sunil Gavaskar's Pitch Report: "Scoring runs won't be easy. Low-scoring match. The team chasing has won here, so I feel the captain winning toss should invite the opponent to bat first."
Pitch Report: "This has been a productive surface for the fast bowlers. Bowling cutters, bowling into the wicket, it never goes over the stumps. Both teams have great spin options. Ultimately it's also a very challenging wicket when the ball starts to get really soft," Batting legend Matthew Hayden.
Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk/captain), Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel
DC vs KKR in 2021 so far: This is the third time these two teams are clashing this season. Their first meeting was at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when Delhi Capitals won by seven wickets. Next time, they locked horns in Sharjah where KKR recorded a close three-wicket win.
Tonight, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against last-year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2021 playoffs!
KKR vs DC Highlights, Qualifier 2, IPL 2021 Playoffs: Kolkata Knight Riders left it late despite being in a dominating position for the better part of their chase of 136 as they got over the line with three wickets to spare and one delivery remaining. Needing seven from the final over, DC made the life difficult for KKR with two wickets in as many deliveries before Rahul Tripathi struck the winning six. KKR enter final where they will face CSK.
Kolkata Knight Riders have lost Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana in quick time but they are well on course in the chase of 136.
Season’s third half-century from Venkatesh Iyer has put Kolkata Knight Riders on course.
Kolkata Knight Riders have made a dream start on this pitch. They haven’t lost a single wicket and their openers have added 51 runs in the Powerplay.
Shreyas Iyer (30*) provided the late push helping Delhi Capitals to a decent 135/5 in 20 overs on a challenging Sharjah pitch. For DC, Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 36 off 39. Varun Chakravarthy took 2/26.
Delhi Capitals have been conservative so far. Not that there have been enough chances with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers not giving them freebies. At the halfway stage they are 65/1.
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan had unleashed a flurry of boundaries before Kolkata came back strongly with Varun Chakravarthy landing the first blow in Powerplay.
Kolkata Knight Riders have opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals. While KKR are unchanged for the second qualifier, DC have brought in allrounder Marcus Stoinis for Tom Curran.
KKR vs DC Match Preview
Countering the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rahul Tripathi and finding the motivation after their Qualifier 1 loss to three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be the two factors that could decide whether Delhi Capitals are able to secure a berth in the IPL 2021 final or not later on Wednesday.
Even as prolific DC opener Ptithvi Shaw has said that the players need to “back each other in this moment”, much could depend on how Ravichandran Ashwin is able to bottle up Tripathi in the make-or-break clash at the Sharjah Cricket Ground later on Wednesday in Qualifier 2.
Tripathi has been a big reason behind KKR’s batting prowess this season, with the batter emerging the top scorer for his franchise with 383 runs. However, he has been susceptible to spin this season, getting dismissed four times to it in UAE. Having already dismissed him once this season, Ashwin will look to do the same on Wednesday.
Shaw said that besides the key clash between Tripathi and Ashwin to look forward to, DC would also hope to bring the same camaraderie and team work, which helped them top the league stage of IPL 2021.
“I think the main thing is to back each other in this moment. If a player has not done really well, I think you should back that guy. And this loss is for everyone. It’s not because of a single player. You know as a team, we take it as a team. If we win or lose, we take it as a team. So yes, we’ll take this loss (in Qualifier 1 against CSK) and try and come back stronger,” Shaw has said.
It is 1-1 when it comes to DC’s record against KKR this season. While the Rishabh Pant-led side beat KKR comfortably in the India leg of IPL 2021, they came back strongly in UAE as they held their nerves to win by three wickets.
Despite the loss against CSK, there were many positives from the night, including Shaw’s electric 60 that helped DC get off to a flier.
Chasing has been the way to go in Sharjah and Pant would hope the toss goes in his favour, with chasing teams winning five out of the seven games in Sharjah this season.
Spin will again be the key on the slow surface. Ashwin has kept things tight in UAE, and DC would hope their slow bowlers strangle the opposition if conditions turn out to be in their favour.
The Shikhar Dhawan-Shaw show is known for its blockbuster starts, and how the DC openers fare will gain even more importance in Sharjah. Teams that have scored more runs in the powerplay have won eight out of the nine games in Sharjah this season, so flying out of the blocks in classic Shikhar-Shaw style will be of prime importance.
The ground has been a happy hunting ground DC, with their win percentage of 71.43 being joint best amongst all IPL teams at the venue.
