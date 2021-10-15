IPL 2021, Purple Cap Winner: After Nine Years of Grind, Harshal Patel Finally Comes to The Party

Harshal Patel has won the Purple Cap in this season’s IPL. This is no short feat for the 31-year-old Haryana cricketer who took quite a while to make a mark at the biggest level. He made his IPL debut a long back(2012 for RCB), but it almost took him nine years to come to the party. As IPL began this year under Covid shadow in Chennai, he made an instant impact in the opening match against Mumbai Indians, picking up a five-for. This was first such act against the might of Mumbai which had an excellent top order.

As the IPL moved to UAE, Patel too brought his purple patch to Dubai. He picked up a hattrick against the same opposition and then went onto become the joint highest wicket-taker in IPL. He accounted for 32 wickets which was stupendous to say the least. The class of the cricketer was such that he overshadowed Mohammed Siraj, the latest pace sensation, in the RCB dressing room.

>Patel-Highest Indian Wicket Taker in IPL

Earlier Patel became the highest wicket-taking Indian bowler in a single season of IPL. He achieved the feat after dismissing Wriddhiman Saha of SRH. The 30-year-old is having an amazing season where he accounted for some breath taking performance, this includes a hattrick against Mumbai Indians and five-wicket haul against the same opposition in the opening match of the tournament. By the time, match ended he had taken a three for and helped RCB restrict SRH to 141/7.

>Reports of National Call

Earlier it was also reported that he might be asked to join Team India bio bubble as a net bowler. A report in ‘Cricbuzz’ said that some of the youngsters like Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Shivam Mavi maybe added to India World T20 Squad for training purpose. The above mentioned players really made a mark in this year’s tourney and a fine exposure may just be waiting in the wings. The official confirmation will be released only after the Eliminator so that the players can swiftly enter Indian team bio bubble.

